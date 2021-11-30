Tohoku Gakuin University (T?hoku Gakuin Daigaku) is a private university in Sendai, Japan
The Latest Bing News on:
Tohoku Gakuin University Research
- Affluent Residents Have Flocked to Tokyo’s Low-Rise, Single-Family Enclave Aoyama Since the Pandemic
Aoyama Gakuin University, in neighboring Shibuya, is one of the country’s oldest higher education facilities, which offers undergraduate and graduate courses, as well as housing a research ...
- Japan’s Epsilon launches RAISE-2 and eight secondary satellites
Rapid Innovative Payload Demonstration Satellite No. 2, or RAISE-2, is the second in a series of small satellite missions that JAXA is sponsoring to research ... by Tohoku University, is an ...
- The Situation-dependency of Vaccination Intention: Policy Implications Based on Willingness-to-pay for the COVID-19 Vaccine
Author Name SASAKI Shusaku (Tohoku Gakuin University) / SAITO Tomoya (Center for Emergency ... Based on this analysis and other research in behavioral economics, we derive and discuss policy ...
- Inbound exchange partners
If your university is not listed below you will need to apply for direct enrolment. Partner universities within Europe have specific subject exchange agreements, whereas those outside Europe are not ...
- Introduction of PD and PO
PD advises on the general management of the program including setting up the international joint research area, the selection of PO ... Graduate School of Medicine, Keio University "Sustainable Water ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Tohoku Gakuin University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Tohoku Gakuin University Discovery
- Feed has no items.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Tohoku Gakuin University Discovery
No news articles