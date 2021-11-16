Southern Methodist University (SMU) is a private research university in University Park, Texas with a satellite campus in Taos County, New Mexico
The Latest Bing News on:
Southern Methodist University Research
- Giant bottom-dwelling fish fossils in northeast Texas
SMU paleontologists have helped in the analysis of fossils from an ancient fish found in Texas. Isolated bones from a fish called a mawsoniid coelacanth were found in the Cenomanian Woodbine Formation ...
- SMU research aims to better understand how molecules interact and bond
Researchers and students in the Computational and Theoretical Chemistry Group (CATCO) at Southern Methodist University (SMU) are using vibrational spectroscopy to gain new insights into molecules with ...
- UNT System Selects New Chancellor
Dr. Williams has been selected the sole finalist to become the fourth chancellor of the. He is currently president of the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. In his new role ...
- Kazia Therapeutics Appoints John Friend, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Friend, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.
- Universities Expand Research Horizons with NVIDIA Systems, Networks
SMU is installing an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, an accelerated supercomputer it expects will power projects in machine learning for its sprawling metro community with more than 12,000 students and 2,400 ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Southern Methodist University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Southern Methodist University Discovery
- Giant bottom-dwelling fish fossils in northeast Texas
SMU paleontologists have helped in the analysis of fossils from an ancient fish found in Texas. Isolated bones from a fish called a mawsoniid coelacanth were found in the Cenomanian Woodbine Formation ...
- Carbon Dioxide Cold Traps On The Moon Are Confirmed For The First Time
After decades of uncertainty, researchers have confirmed the existence of lunar carbon dioxide cold traps that could potentially contain solid carbon dioxide. The discovery will likely have a major ...
- Football's unknown epidemic: When Black players die suddenly, the cover-up begins
Dozens of young Black football players have died — with no sign of traumatic brain injury. What's really going on?
- SMU launches powerful new supercomputing research system with NVIDIA
SMU is collaborating with accelerated computing leader
- Fall Signing Day 2021: List of Orange County athletes who signed a letter of intent
It is the first day that senior athletes (Class of 2022) — in all sports except football — can officially sign a letter of intent to play their sport for a college or university. The list ...