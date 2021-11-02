Founded in Carbondale in 1869 as Southern Illinois Normal College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC, usually referred to as SIU) is the flagship campus of the Southern Illinois University system and is the third oldest of Illinois’s twelve state universities.
- SIU waiting on $2.5M in innovation funds promised by Gov. Pritzker almost two years ago
SIU continues to wait on more than $2.5 million in innovation funds – money Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised the university almost two years ago.
- Department welcomes one new faculty in October
Additionally, she completed a Master of Public Health at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in Carbondale, IL. Her clinical and research interests include: primary care, preventative medicine, ...
- Here's where local universities rank on the US News & World Report Global list
Southern Illinois University Carbondale was no. 1061 and Illinois ... U.S. News' report weighted "Global research reputation" and "Regional research reputation" more heavily than other factors ...
- At SIU, we’re giving Chicagoland students easier ways to get a college degree
It’s important for colleges and universities to clear whatever hinders students from attaining their full potential.
- SIU pact with Girl Scouts gives area girls opportunities
An agreement between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will provide mentoring and educational opportunities, summer camps and potential scholarships for ...
- Illinois Investing $15.4M To Boost Wet Lab Development
“Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honored to receive a Wet Lab grant from the IDCEO,” said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “We will use the funding to develop the BioLaunch Core ...
- Rosalind Franklin University awarded $2 million in state wet lab capital funds
Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign. The most recent company to join the IRP is SHIELD ...