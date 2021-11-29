Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (Indonesian: Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember; abbreviated as ITS) is an Indonesian public technological university located in Surabaya, East Java, with a strong emphasis on scientific, engineering, and vocational education system.
- Scottish Firm Nova Innovation Gets Funding for Indonesian Tidal Turbine Array Study
Tidal energy developer Nova Innovation has secured funding that the company says could deliver the first-ever tidal turbine ...
- Nova to develop tidal tech in Asia after COP26 talks
Tidal energy pioneer Nova Innovation is to develop its pioneering technology in Indonesia following talks with a delegation from the country at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
- Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo launch 5G network in Indonesia
Mochamad Ashari, Rector of Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, said ... government’s agenda that would enable ITS to spearhead the advance learning and research and provide students and faculty ...
- Missing submarine found broken in three
The discovery comes a day after the navy ... a maritime expert at Indonesia's Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology. "Can you imagine if water with that kind of pressure hits people?" ...