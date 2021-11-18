Revolutionizing lithium-ion battery recycling

CEE affiliate professor Xiao Su and colleagues found an economical and sustainable method for separating cobalt and nickel from each other for battery recycling purposes – making spent battery electrodes a secondary source of these valuable metals.
Photo by Fred Zwicky
Spent lithium-ion batteries contain valuable metals that are difficult to separate from each other for recycling purposes. Used batteries present a sustainable source of these metals, especially cobalt and nickel, but the current methods used for their separation have environmental and efficiency drawbacks. A new technology uses electrochemistry to efficiently separate and recover the metals, making spent batteries a highly sustainable secondary source of cobalt and nickel – the reserves of which are currently dwindling.
A new study, led by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chemical and biomolecular engineering professor and CEE affiliate professor Xiao Su, uses selective electrodeposition to recover valuable metals from commercially sourced lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide – or NMC – battery electrodes. The method, published in the journal Nature Communications, produces final product purities of approximately 96.4% and 94.1% for cobalt and nickel, respectively, from spent NMC electrode wastes.
Su said cobalt and nickel have similar electrochemical properties – or standard reduction potentials – making it challenging for chemists to recover pure forms of each metal from battery electrodes.
“There are a variety of methods available for the recovery of cobalt and nickel from battery electrodes, but they have drawbacks,” Su said. “Most require energy-intensive high-temperature processes or strong solvents that present disposal challenges. The industry demands methods that will not cause additional problems like high energy consumption or toxic waste.”
The unique aspect of this study is the team’s development of a tunable liquid electrolyte and polymer coating on the electrodes.
In the lab, the researchers combined the electrolyte-polymer method with dismantled, leached and liquefied components of fully discharged NMC battery electrodes. By adjusting the salt concentrations of the electrolyte and the thickness of the polymer coating, researchers noted that distinct deposits of cobalt and nickel accumulated on the electrode surfaces through sequential electrodeposition. By the end of the process, the electrode had collected high-purity coatings of cobalt and nickel.
An economic analysis of the new approach showed that it was competitive with current Li-battery recycling methods once material revenue, material cost and energy consumption were all considered, the study reported.
“There’s further engineering optimization of the process that will be needed going forward, but this first proof-of-concept study confirms that low-temperature cobalt and nickel electrochemical recovery is possible,” Su said. “We’re very excited because the study shows a great example of sustainable electrically driven separations being used to recycle electrochemical batteries.”
Su also is affiliated with the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at Illinois. The work was led by Illinois postdoctoral research associate Kwiyong Kim, with contributions from graduate students Darien Raymond and Riccardo Candeago.
Original Article: Sustainable electrochemical process could revolutionize lithium-ion battery recycling
More from: University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lithium-ion battery recycling
- American Battery Technology Company approved to build battery recycling facility in Nevada
The 100,000 square facility will house a battery recycling production building, an office building with laboratories, and a finished goods warehouse.
- Burlington County Commissioners warn about danger of improperly disposing batteries in recycling
The Burlington County Commissioners are urging residents to be careful about what items they toss into their curbside recycling bins. Items that may contain small lithium-ion ...
- Demand for battery recycling is growing, but capacity and innovation lag
A report by Lux Research forecasts growing demand for lithium-ion battery recycling capacity, along with a need for innovation to meet that demand.
- Primobius advances technology for lithium-ion battery recycling
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have become an essential part of everyday life in mobile phones, laptops, cordless tools and many other items of consumer electronics. Now, with a transition away ...
- Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2030 : Asia Pacific Region Is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR
Based on chemistry, the lithium-titanate oxide (LTO) battery chemistry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Lithium-titanate is an off-white powdered compound containing ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Lithium-ion battery recycling
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Recycling electrochemical batteries
- New Approaches Promise to Set a New Bar for Large-Scale Battery Recycling, According to Lux Research
By the end of 2020, 17.6 GWh of Li-ion batteries had reached their end of life; by 2035, this figure will balloon to more than 140 ...
- Primobius advances technology for lithium-ion battery recycling
Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have become an essential part of everyday life in mobile phones, laptops, cordless tools and many other items of consumer electronics. Now, with a transition away ...
- Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, Future Opportunity, Current Challenges, and Growth Forecast to 2030
Asia-Pacific dominated the lithium-ion battery recycling market, and it is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The global ...
- Sustainable electrochemical process improves lithium-ion battery recycling
A new technology using electrochemistry to efficiently separate and recover the metals in spent batteries could prove to be a highly sustainable secondary source of cobalt and nickel – the worldwide ...
- University of Illinois: Sustainable electrochemical process could revolutionize lithium-ion battery recycling
Spent lithium-ion batteries contain valuable metals that are difficult to separate from each other for recycling purposes. Used batteries present a sustainable source of these metals, especially ...