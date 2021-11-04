RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB (RISE) is a Swedish state-owned research institute, collaborating together with universities, industry and the public sector
No related posts.
The Latest Bing News on:
Research Institute of Sweden Research
- Creating solar cells and glass from wood – or a billion tons of biowaste
In a paper published in Advanced Materials, an international research group has taken a close look at how lignocellulose — or plant biomass — can be used for optical applications, potentially ...
- ur Sahin, Ozlem Tureci, and Drew Weissman to Receive 2021 William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Basic Immunology
Cancer Research Institute (CRI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the immune system’s power to control and potentially cure all types of cancer, will confer its prestigious William B.
- Facebook posts get the details wrong about use of Moderna in Scandinavian countries
Iceland has not stopped using the Moderna vaccine. It continues to administer it for booster shots for those 60 and older. • None of the other countries — Finland, Norway and Denmark — have completely ...
- Sweden University Disowns 23-time Nobel Prize Nominee For Promoting 'scientific Racism'
The Sweden government denounced celebrated scientists Gustaf Retzius and Anders Retzius for boosting researchers that promote "scientific racism".
- Grants for research projects on school subjects dance and theater
Pernilla Ahlstrand and Ninnie Andersson, both senior lecturers at the Academy of Music and Drama, have received a grant from the Swedish Institute for Educational Research for their project "On BOUNCE ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Research Institute of Sweden Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Research Institute of Sweden Discovery
- 2021 Nobel Prize recognises complexity
Giorgio Parisi, Klaus Hasselmann and Syukuro Manabe made groundbreaking contributions to the understanding of complex physical systems, such as Earth's climate.
- Inflammatory Mediator Could Be Targeted To Treat Pneumonia
Researchers have discovered that an inflammatory mediator, called interleukin-26, appears to have an important role in pneumonia and contributed to the killing of bacteria.
- Darwin's discovery may help to plant 'better' forests for climate change fight
Forestry experts from around the world are gathering at the University of Birmingham to explore whether an obscure phenomenon discovered by Charles Darwin could provide a new weapon in the fight ...
- Celebrations mark a century of archaeological exploration
A village in Henan province has been celebrating after many of China's leading archaeologists gathered there on Sunday to mark the opening of a new venue. Some locals in Yangshao village, Sanmenxia, ...
- To Whom Does Scientific Discovery Belong?
This relocation may have, if not accelerated the discovery ... in Kungalv, Sweden, who had just herself recently escaped Berlin, they discussed a letter from Meitner’s research partner Otto ...