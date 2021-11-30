Preventing cardiovascular diseases by measuring skin cholesterol non-invasively

Novel system was invented for preventing cardiovascular diseases
CREDIT: HFIPS R & D team
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally.
Monitoring of lipid in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) is important for decreasing the incidence of cardiovascular events. The traditional indicator, Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), is prone to false positives in specific conditions, while invasive routine blood lipid detection fluctuates with the influence of diet, exercise, weight.
Therefore, a method that can be used for long-term lipid management is urgently needed.
A novel detection system, featuring on rapid and non-invasive detection of skin cholesterol, was successfully developed by a collaborated team from Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences and University of Science and Technology of China, which can be used for long-term lipid management of CVDs.
“Just put your hand on, and the system will tell you the cholesterol data,” said Prof. WANG Yikun, who led the team, “As Cholesterol is one of several types of fats (lipids) that play an important role in your body, we can track your fats in this simple way.”
Skin cholesterol fluctuates less in a short period of time. Their invention, now in clinical application, can assess cholesterol content in skin which has a close relationship with atherosclerotic CVDs.
The detection system contains detection reagent and detection device. This reagent, which relates to a fluorescent group, can specifically bind to skin cholesterol. The amount of binding reagent on skin surface is positively correlated with the content of cholesterol. After combining with skin cholesterol, the test site is irradiated with excitation light with a specific wavelength, and the fluorescence spectrum can be inverted to the information of skin cholesterol content. In this way, the skin cholesterol is easily obtained.
This non-invasive system may potentially be used for long-term monitoring of blood lipid levels in CVDs, providing innovative detection methods for drug evaluation and blood lipid management in patients with cardiovascular diseases.
Original Article: Novel system invented for preventing cardiovascular diseases, non-invasively
More from: Hefei Institutes of Physical Science | Chinese Academy of Sciences | University of Science and Technology of China
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coronary heart disease
- Here are the ASX heart stocks fighting the number one killer disease in humans
The heart space within healthcare is one of the biggest markets. And these are the ASX heart stocks making major progress.
- UMMC’s new cardiology screening detects, monitors heart conditions
Some Mississippians know they’re at risk of heart disease due to family history. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said a quick and ...
- Heart disease: The red drink that could significantly lower risk of the deadly condition
HEART disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. One juice's powerful compounds are said to help both reduce your risk of heart disease and lower blood pressure.
- Heart attacks struck Sek Kathiresan's family. He's devoted his life to stopping them.
After several family members had early heart attacks, Kathiresan vowed to understand why they happen. His research journey has changed medical practice and led to a new biotech startup, Verve ...
- New study reveals fatal heart attack or stroke could be first sign of cardiovascular disease in some smokers
The American Heart Association has published a new study revealing that a fatal heart attack or stroke could be the first sign of cardiovascular disease in some smokers. ABC-7 spoke with local ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Coronary heart disease
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Non-invasive detection of skin cholesterol
- Researchers develop novel system for rapid and non-invasive detection of skin cholesterol
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. Monitoring of lipid in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) is important for decreasing the incidence of cardiovascular ...
- Novel system invented for preventing cardiovascular diseases, non-invasively
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. Monitoring of lipid in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) is important for decreasing the incidence of cardiovascular ...
- MedX Health Corp. Consulting with Medical Advisory Boards Across North America
including four spectrophotometric images 2mm below the skin’s surface, enabling dermatological assessment of suspicious moles and lesions in a pain-free, non-invasive manner. Combined with MedX ...
- Using the Blog
Obesity is associated with a number of related health conditions—including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels ... modified seeds ...
- 'Dream come true' Meet the woman 'disrupting market' after mum's breast cancer diagnosis
We don’t try and imitate skin tone because we ... oneself can often lead to early detection of breast cancer, increasing the chances of successful and non-invasive treatment.