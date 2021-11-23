Precise brain surgery without using a scalpel

via University of Virginia School of Medicine
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have developed a noninvasive way to remove faulty brain circuits that could allow doctors to treat debilitating neurological diseases without the need for conventional brain surgery.
The UVA team, together with colleagues at Stanford University, indicate that the approach, if successfully translated to the operating room, could revolutionize the treatment of some of the most challenging and complex neurological diseases, including epilepsy, movement disorders and more. The approach uses low-intensity focused ultrasound waves combined with microbubbles to briefly penetrate the brain’s natural defenses and allow the targeted delivery of a neurotoxin. This neurotoxin kills the culprit brain cells while sparing other healthy cells and preserving the surrounding brain architecture.
“This novel surgical strategy has the potential to supplant existing neurosurgical procedures used for the treatment of neurological disorders that don’t respond to medication,” said researcher Kevin S. Lee of UVA’s Departments of Neuroscience and Neurosurgery and the Center for Brain Immunology and Glia, or BIG. “This unique approach eliminates the diseased brain cells, spares adjacent healthy cells and achieves these outcomes without even having to cut into the scalp.”
The Power of PING
The new approach, called “PING,” has already demonstrated exciting potential in laboratory studies. For instance, one of the promising applications for PING could be for the surgical treatment of epilepsies that do not respond to medication. Approximately a third of patients with epilepsy do not respond to anti-seizure drugs, and surgery can reduce or eliminate seizures for some of them. Lee and his team, along with their collaborators at Stanford, have shown that PING can reduce or eliminate seizures in two research models of epilepsy. The findings raise the possibility of treating epilepsy in a carefully targeted and noninvasive manner without the need for traditional brain surgery.
Another important potential advantage of PING is that it could encourage the surgical treatment of appropriate patients with epilepsy who are reluctant to undergo conventional invasive or ablative surgery.
Original Article: UVA DEVELOPS PRECISE BRAIN SURGERY TO REMOVE DISEASED CELLS WITHOUT A SCALPEL
More from: University of Virginia School of Medicine | Stanford University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Non-invasive brain surgery
- Providence Holy Cross patients, staff thank paramedics for helping improve stroke outcomes
Nov. 23, the Mission Hills hospital’s neurosurgeons, nurses and patients gathered ahead of Thanksgiving holiday at the medical center to share their stories and express gratitude to ...
- Long Island high school football coach receives life-saving brain surgery before championship game
A Long Island high school football coach complaining of chronic headaches did not expect the diagnosis he received, but he knew he'd do whatever it took to be at the championship game.
- UVA develops precise brain surgery with no scalpel needed
UVA School of Medicine researchers have developed a noninvasive way to remove faulty brain circuits that could allow doctors to treat debilitating neurological diseases without the need for ...
- Brain Navi NaoTrac, the Brain Surgical Navigation Robot, Received European CE Mark Approval in 2021
Brain Navi Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based startup specializing in innovative navigation robots, received CE mark approval for brain ...
- High school football coach has life-saving brain surgery just days before leading team to a championship
By Vanessa Murdock Click here for updates on this story BROOKHAVEN, New York (WCBS) — Life-saving surgery on Long Island returned a father to his family and a coach to the field just in time for a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Non-invasive brain surgery
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ultrasound brain surgery
- UVA develops precise brain surgery with no scalpel needed
UVA School of Medicine researchers have developed a noninvasive way to remove faulty brain circuits that could allow doctors to treat debilitating neurological diseases without the need for ...
- Researchers looking into noninvasive way to treat faulty brain cells
This could allow doctors to treat various neurological diseases, such as epilepsy, without the need to conventional surgery.
- FDA Grants Clearance for Longeviti's Off-The-Shelf ClearFit® Cover, Accelerating Capability of Ultrasound Imaging after Complex Brain Surgery
Longeviti Neuro Solutions, developer of the first low-profile intracranial devices that meets the functional and reconstructive needs of brain surgery patients, recently announced that it was granted ...
- FDA approves new non-invasive brain surgery for Parkinson’s symptoms
Research shows that a new form of non-invasive brain surgery using a focused form of ultrasound will prove invaluable for with Parkinson’s symptoms ...
- Ultrasound Helps Shuttle Cancer-Killing Antibodies to the Brain
Antibody therapies harness the immune system's power to fight a broad spectrum of diseases, from cancer to infectious disease. However, until now, neur | Immunology ...