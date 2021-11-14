On the road to sustainable, cost-effective, large-scale energy storage

Photo of aqueous redox flow battery
CREDIT: Liwen Wang, South China University of Technology
To produce a cost-effective redox flow battery, researchers based at the South China University of Technology have synthesized a molecular compound that serves as a low-cost electrolyte, enabling a stable flow battery that retains 99.98% capacity per cycle. They published their approach on August 14 in the Energy Material Advances.
Comprising two tanks of opposing liquid electrolytes, the battery pumps the positive and negative liquids along a membrane separator sandwiched between electrodes, facilitating ion exchanges to produce energy. Significant work has been dedicated to developing the negative electrolyte liquid, while the positive electrolyte liquid has received less attention, according to corresponding author Zhenxing Liang, professor in the Key Laboratory of Fuel Cell Technology of Guangdong Province, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, South China University of Technology.
“Aqueous redox flow batteries can realize the stable electrical output for using unsteady solar and wind energy, and they have been recognized as a promising large-scale energy storage technology,” Liang said. “Electroactive organic merit of element abundance, low cost and flexible molecular control over the electrochemical features for both positive and negative electrolytes are regarded as key to developing next-generation redox flow batteries.”
Liang and his team focused on TEMPO, a chemical compound with easily reversed oxidation states and high potential for energy, a desired quality in positive electrolytes.
“However, TEMPO cannot be directly applied to aqueous redox flow batteries due to the high hydrophobicity of the molecular skeleton,” Liang said, explaining that TEMPO, left unmodified, will not dissolve in the liquid needed to facilitate the energy exchange in the flow batteries. “We developed a strategy to functionalize TEMPO with viologen, an organic compound that has highly reversible redox reactions, to improve TEMPO’s hydrophilicity.”
According to Liang, viologen is highly soluble in water, which increases TEMPO’s ability to dissolve in water. Viologen also chemically withdraws electrons from atomic partners, which elevates its potential to change its oxidative state. Viologen is also a salt, which endows TEMPO with what Liang calls “a decent conductivity” in an aqueous solution.
When the synthesized viologen-modified TEMPO was tested in a flow battery, the researchers found that the battery retained capacity of 99.98% per cycle, meaning the battery could hold nearly all its stored energy when not in active use.
“This work overcomes the disadvantages of TEMPO by viologen-functionalization and realizes its application in aqueous redox flow battery,” Liang said. “The molecular design concept provides a strategy for novel organic electroactive materials and lays a foundation for the application of aqueous organic flow battery.”
Original Article: Newly developed compound may enable sustainable, cost-effective, large-scale energy storage
More from: South China University of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Redox flow battery
- Newly developed compound may enable sustainable, cost-effective, large-scale energy storage
To produce a cost-effective redox flow battery, researchers based at the South China University of Technology have synthesized a molecular compound that serves as a low-cost electrolyte, enabling a ...
- WA miner to test vanadium redox flow battery technology
Western Australian miner IGO is building upon its renewable energy options at its Nova nickel operation after signing an agreement with Perth-based energy storage company VSUN Energy to trial a hybrid ...
- Novel ion exchange membrane improves performance of vanadium redox flow batteries
The vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) is a promising sustainable energy storage system. In a VRFB cell, an ion exchange membrane (IEM) is used to prevent formation of a cathode/anode short ...
- Global All Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market 2021 Industry Analysis by Manufacturers, End-User, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027
The MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. Nov 10, 2021 (CDN Newswire via Comtex) -- Global All Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market 2021-2027 offers a fresh take ...
- Hybrid membrane edges flow batteries toward grid-scale energy storage
Redox flow batteries hold great promise when it comes to grid-scale storage of renewable energy, because they can hold vast amounts of it in huge tanks at relatively low cost. Regulating the flow ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Redox flow battery
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Large-scale energy storage
- Newly developed compound may enable sustainable, cost-effective, large-scale energy storage
To produce a cost-effective redox flow battery, researchers based at the South China University of Technology have synthesized a molecular compound that serves as a low-cost electrolyte, enabling a ...
- Q CELLS’ first step into large-scale battery storage is acquisition of one of Texas’ biggest projects
Q CELLS has acquired a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project under development in Texas, marking the vertically-integrated solar PV and smart energy solutions company’s first ...
- Big dreams for big batteries: Pa. looks to jolt energy storage development
Big batteries have arrived in Pennsylvania — if not in physical form yet, then in the growing number of efforts to bring them here.
- Plus Power Closes $219 Million Non-recourse Project Finance and Credit Facilities for 185 MW/565 MWh Kapolei Energy Storage Project
Plus Power, an independent developer of transmission-connected battery energy storage projects, today announced it closed a landmark credit facility for its 185 MW/565 ...
- Largest project financing for standalone energy storage
Plus Power, an independent developer of transmission-connected battery energy storage projects, today announced it closed a landmark credit facility for its 185 MW/565 MWh Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) ...