Korea Maritime & Ocean University is South Korea’s most prestigious national university for maritime study, transportation science and engineering
- Korea Maritime & Ocean University shows new paths to capturing atmospheric greenhouse gas
Removing them from the atmosphere can mitigate climate change. Organic clathrates are promising substances for greenhouse gas (GHG) capture, thanks to their grid-like structure, which allows them to ...
According to the research team led by Prof. Kyu-Jung Chae of Korea Maritime and Ocean University, the new direct urea fuel cells (DUFCs) are inexpensive and powerful. “We managed to realize a ...
- Towards affordable clean energy: exploring new catalysts for urea-based fuel cells
To tackle this limitation and find a more accessible alternative, an international research team led by Prof. Kyu-Jung Chae of Korea Maritime and Ocean University investigated a promising family of ...
