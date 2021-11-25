Fighting tumor metastasis by putting cancer cells to sleep

Compared with a control (left panels), C26 treatment (right panels) reduces the number of metastatic tumors in the lungs of mice injected with HSNCC cells.
CREDIT: Khalil et al. Originally published in Journal of Experimental Medicine. https://doi.org/10.1084/jem.20210836
A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Many cancer patients relapse, often years or decades after their initial treatment, and develop new tumors that regrow in the same location or metastasize (spread) to other parts of the body. These secondary tumors are often resistant to treatment and are produced by individual tumor cells that may remain dormant for long periods before being reactivated to start proliferating again. Patient relapse might therefore be prevented if researchers could find a way to keep remaining cancer cells in a dormant state.
In a previous study, Maria Soledad Sosa from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Julio A. Aguirre-Ghiso, now at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, discovered that the ability of cancer cells to remain dormant is controlled by a protein called NR2F1. This receptor protein can enter the cell nucleus and turn numerous genes on or off to activate a program that prevents the cancer cells from proliferating. NR2F1 levels are usually low in primary tumors but are elevated in dormant disseminated cancer cells. Levels of the NR2F1 protein then decline once more when cancer cells start proliferating again and form recurrent or metastatic tumors.
“We therefore thought that activating NR2F1 using a small molecule could be an attractive clinical strategy to induce cancer cell dormancy and prevent recurrence and metastasis,” Aguirre-Ghiso explains.
In the new JEM study, Sosa and Aguirre-Ghiso’s teams used a computer-based screening approach to identify a drug, named C26, that activates NR2F1. The researchers found that treating patient-derived HNSCC cells with C26 boosted the levels of NR2F1 and arrested cell proliferation.
The researchers then tested whether C26 would prevent metastasis in mice. Animals injected with patient-derived HNSCC cells typically form large primary tumors that spread to the lungs after the original tumor is surgically removed. Treatment with C26 reduced the size of primary tumors, and, after surgery, further doses of C26 completely blocked the growth of metastatic tumors. Instead, the rodent’s lungs contained just a few dormant disseminated cancer cells unable to proliferate even after cessation of the treatment.
Sosa and Aguirre-Ghiso’s teams determined that, by activating NR2F1, C26 forces cancer cells into a long-lived state of dormancy characterized by a unique pattern of gene activity. Cancer patients whose tumors display a similar pattern of gene activity tend to go longer without relapsing, suggesting that inducing this dormancy program with C26-type drugs could be effective in humans.
“Drugs that activate NR2F1 might be particularly useful in breast cancer,” says Sosa. “NR2F1 is highly enriched in ER-positive tumors when compared to ER-negative tumors, and activating NR2F1 might be able to suppress reawakening of dormant cancer cells kept in that state by anti-estrogen therapies.” However, because C26 treatment elevates the levels of NR2F1, the approach may also be useful for other cancers with inherently low levels of the receptor protein.
“Overall, our study reveals a mechanism-based and rationally designed strategy to exploit NR2F1-activated dormancy as a therapeutic option to prevent metastatic relapse,” Aguirre-Ghiso says.
Original Article: By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis
More from: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | Albert Einstein College of Medicine
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Keeping cancer cells in a dormant state
- New therapeutic approach prevents growth of metastatic tumors by putting cancer cells to sleep
A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate.
- Stillbirth in lockdown, health risks for adolescents, sleep disorder with fly-in fly-out rosters, senescent cancer cells
Hello, and welcome to this week's Health Report podcast with me, Tegan Taylor, flying solo while Norman Swan takes a breather this week. Today, the havoc that fly-in, fly-out work can have on your ...
- Henrietta Lacks And Immortal Cell Lines
He took a tissue sample, which confirmed Henrietta’s worst fears: She had cancer. The treatment at ... to figure out how to culture cells and keep them alive. Gey worked with witches brews ...
- Knoxville Biz Ticker: St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund celebrates success of Rigs Without Cigs program on eve of Great American Smokeout
Apex Bank and Isaiah House team up to present the first annual “Evergreen Gala”, a 15-day silent auction Greeneville, Tenn. – The Christmas season is almost upon us, and to help the ...
- Knoxville Biz Ticker: St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund celebrates success of Rigs Without Cigs program on eve of Great American Smokeout
I think the program works wonders with access to a Facebook group and the keeping in touch ... UT System proposes in-state tuition benefits for military veterans KNOXVILLE – As millions ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Keeping cancer cells in a dormant state
Go deeper with Bing News on:
NR2F1
- New therapeutic approach prevents growth of metastatic tumors by putting cancer cells to sleep
A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate.
- Clinical, Genetic and Imaging Findings Identify New Causes for Corpus Callosum Development Syndromes
Brain. 2014;137(6):1579-1613. By 20 weeks post-conception, the final shape of the corpus callosum is complete, although exuberant axonal growth continues until 2 months after birth; this is then ...
- Clinical, Genetic and Imaging Findings Identify New Causes for Corpus Callosum Development Syndromes
The corpus callosum is the largest fibre tract in the brain, connecting the two cerebral hemispheres, and thereby facilitating the integration of motor and sensory information from the two sides ...