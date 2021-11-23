Could sugar be effectively transformed into gasoline using engineered microbes?

It sounds like modern-day alchemy: Transforming sugar into hydrocarbons found in gasoline.

But that’s exactly what scientists have done.

In a study in Nature Chemistry, researchers report harnessing the wonders of biology and chemistry to turn glucose (a type of sugar) into olefins (a type of hydrocarbon, and one of several types of molecules that make up gasoline).

The project was led by biochemists Zhen Q. Wang at the University at Buffalo and Michelle C. Y. Chang at the University of California, Berkeley.

The paper, published on Nov. 22, marks an advance in efforts to create sustainable biofuels.

Olefins comprise a small percentage of the molecules in gasoline as it’s currently produced, but the process the team developed could likely be adjusted in the future to generate other types of hydrocarbons as well, including some of the other components of gasoline, Wang says. She also notes that olefins have non-fuel applications, as they are used in industrial lubricants and as precursors for making plastics.

A two-step process using sugar-eating microbes and a catalyst

To complete the study, the researchers began by feeding glucose to strains of E. coli that don’t pose a danger to human health.

“These microbes are sugar junkies, even worse than our kids,” Wang jokes.

The E. coli in the experiments were genetically engineered to produce a suite of four enzymes that convert glucose into compounds called 3-hydroxy fatty acids. As the bacteria consumed the glucose, they also started to make the fatty acids.

To complete the transformation, the team used a catalyst called niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) to chop off unwanted parts of the fatty acids in a chemical process, generating the final product: the olefins.