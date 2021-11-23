Could sugar be effectively transformed into gasoline using engineered microbes?

A strain of E. coli that doesn’t endanger human health grows in a flask full of nutrients (the yellow broth). In a study, scientists genetically engineered such E. coli to convert glucose into a class of fatty acids, which the team then transformed into a hydrocarbon called an olefin.
Credit: Douglas Levere / University at Buffalo
It sounds like modern-day alchemy: Transforming sugar into hydrocarbons found in gasoline.
But that’s exactly what scientists have done.
In a study in Nature Chemistry, researchers report harnessing the wonders of biology and chemistry to turn glucose (a type of sugar) into olefins (a type of hydrocarbon, and one of several types of molecules that make up gasoline).
The project was led by biochemists Zhen Q. Wang at the University at Buffalo and Michelle C. Y. Chang at the University of California, Berkeley.
The paper, published on Nov. 22, marks an advance in efforts to create sustainable biofuels.
Olefins comprise a small percentage of the molecules in gasoline as it’s currently produced, but the process the team developed could likely be adjusted in the future to generate other types of hydrocarbons as well, including some of the other components of gasoline, Wang says. She also notes that olefins have non-fuel applications, as they are used in industrial lubricants and as precursors for making plastics.
A two-step process using sugar-eating microbes and a catalyst
To complete the study, the researchers began by feeding glucose to strains of E. coli that don’t pose a danger to human health.
“These microbes are sugar junkies, even worse than our kids,” Wang jokes.
The E. coli in the experiments were genetically engineered to produce a suite of four enzymes that convert glucose into compounds called 3-hydroxy fatty acids. As the bacteria consumed the glucose, they also started to make the fatty acids.
To complete the transformation, the team used a catalyst called niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) to chop off unwanted parts of the fatty acids in a chemical process, generating the final product: the olefins.
The scientists identified the enzymes and catalyst through trial and error, testing different molecules with properties that lent themselves to the tasks at hand.
“We combined what biology can do the best with what chemistry can do the best, and we put them together to create this two-step process,” says Wang, PhD, an assistant professor of biological sciences in the UB College of Arts and Sciences. “Using this method, we were able to make olefins directly from glucose.”
Glucose comes from photosynthesis, which pulls CO2 out of the air
“Making biofuels from renewable resources like glucose has great potential to advance green energy technology,” Wang says.
“Glucose is produced by plants through photosynthesis, which turns carbon dioxide (CO2) and water into oxygen and sugar. So the carbon in the glucose — and later the olefins — is actually from carbon dioxide that has been pulled out of the atmosphere,” Wang explains.
More research is needed, however, to understand the benefits of the new method and whether it can be scaled up efficiently for making biofuels or for other purposes. One of the first questions that will need to be answered is how much energy the process of producing the olefins consumes; if the energy cost is too high, the technology would need to be optimized to be practical on an industrial scale.
Original Article: How sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars
More from: University at Buffalo | University of California Berkeley
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Glucose into olefins
- How sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars
Transforming sugar into hydrocarbons found in gasoline. But that’s exactly what scientists have done. In a study in Nature Chemistry, researchers report harness ...
- Chemical researchers invent bio-petroleum for sustainable materials
A team of researchers from the U.S. National Science Foundation Center for Sustainable Polymers based at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have developed a chemical technology of combined ...
- Sweet-toothed microbes could power future cars
Researchers from the University of Buffalo and the University of California-Berkeley have harnessed genetically engineered E. coli to glucose and turned it into petrol molecules. The technique has the ...
- Sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars, study shows
Sugar-loving microbes could help power future cars by turning glucose into molecules found in gasoline, a new study suggests. Researchers report using biology and chemistry to turn glucose into ...
- Researchers Transform Sugar Into Gasoline Hydrocarbons
In a study in Nature Chemistry, researchers report harnessing the wonders of biology and chemistry to turn glucose (a type of sugar) into olefins (a type of hydrocarbon, and one of several types of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Glucose into olefins
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable biofuels
- Switzer to run London and Medway tugs on biofuels
The company is offering Ecotow both directly in London for customers whose vessels require towage services on the Thames, and for global customers by giving them the opportunity to inset ...
- Viridos partners with ExxonMobil to help scale algae biofuels
Synthetic Genomics, has signed a joint agreement with ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co. with the intent to bring Viridos’ low-carbon intensity biofuels toward commercial levels.
- Shell mulling Singapore carbon capture hub and biofuels plant
Announcement comes as Singaporean government sets target of capturing 2 million tpa of CO2 from the energy and chemicals sector on Jurong Island ...
- Sustainable Jet Fuel Is a Key Part of Gevo Inc’s Growth Equation
GEVO stock has had a tumultuous year, but the time may be right to invest in the company as net-zero emission pressure ramps up.
- Viridos executes agreement with ExxonMobil to scale algae biofuels
Synthetic Genomics, a privately held biotechnology company harnessing the power of photosynthesis to create transformative ...