Could lignocellulose from wood bio-waste replace commonly used materials like sand and plastics in optical applications?

Nanocellulose-composite films with various optical functionalities.
Photo: Derya Atas/Aalto University
Researchers map out how biomass from plants could replace unrenewable resources in optical applications
A digital, urbanised world consumes huge amounts of raw materials that could hardly be called environmentally friendly. One promising solution may be found in renewable raw materials, according to research published in Advanced Materials. In their paper, the international research group has taken a close look at how lignocellulose — or plant biomass — can be used for optical applications, potentially replacing commonly used materials like sand and plastics.
‘We wanted to map out as comprehensively as possible how lignocellulose could replace the unrenewable resources found in widely used technology, like smart devices or solar cells,’ says Jaana Vapaavuori, assistant professor of functional materials at Aalto University, who carried out the analysis with colleagues at the University of Turku, RISE – Research Institute of Sweden, and University of British Columbia.
Lignocellulose, the term that encompasses cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin, is found in nearly every plant on Earth. When scientists break it down into very small parts and put it back together, they can create totally new, usable materials.
In their extensive review of the field, the researchers assessed the various manufacturing processes and characteristics needed for optical applications, for example, transparency, reflectiveness, UV-light filtering, as well as structural colours.
‘Through combining properties of lignocellulose, we could create light-reactive surfaces for windows or materials that react to certain chemicals or steam. We could even make UV protectors that soak up radiation, acting like a sunblock on surfaces,’ explains Vapaavuori.
‘We can actually add functionalities to lignocellulose and customise it more easily than glass. For instance, if we could replace the glass in solar cells with lignocellulose, we could improve light absorption and achieve better operating efficiency,’ says Kati Miettunen, professor of materials engineering at the University of Turku.
Original Article: Creating solar cells and glass from wood – or a billion tons of biowaste
More from: Aalto University | University of Turku | Research Institute of Sweden | University of British Columbia
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lignocellulose
- Creating solar cells and glass from wood – or a billion tons of biowaste
In a paper published in Advanced Materials, an international research group has taken a close look at how lignocellulose — or plant biomass — can be used for optical applications, potentially ...
- How biomass from plants could replace unrenewable resources in optical applications
A digital, urbanized world consumes huge amounts of raw materials that could hardly be called environmentally friendly. One promising solution may be found in renewable raw materials, according to ...
- Degradation of lignocelluloses in straw using AC-1, a thermophilic composite microbial system
2021). Therefore, the screened AC-1 could provide a new idea for the further degradation of lignocellulose in the process of large-scale aerobic composting. AC-1 showed significant difference ...
- Biofuel Additives Market Size Forecast to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Biofuel Additives Market size is forecast to reach US$12.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026. Biofuels are developed from lignocellulosic feedstock. Biofuel additives ...
- Biofuel Additives Market Size Forecast to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Increasing demand for clean & efficient fuel Biofuels are developed and produced from conventional feedstock and lignocellulose feedstock, which are commonly known as first and second-generation ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Lignocellulose
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plant biomass
- Enviva provides update of plant development, business structure
Enviva Partners LP released third quarter financial results on Nov. 3, reporting that construction of its pellet plant in Lucedale, Mississippi, is nearly complete, with commissioning expected to ...
- How Boris Johnson's pledge to end forest destruction ignores 25m trees Britain is burning for biomass
Britain will continue to produce electricity from the burning of the equivalent of more than 25 million trees a year despite Boris Johnson's pledge to end the destruction of forests, The Telegraph can ...
- How biomass from plants could replace unrenewable resources in optical applications
A digital, urbanized world consumes huge amounts of raw materials that could hardly be called environmentally friendly. One promising solution may be found in renewable raw materials, according to ...
- Fife clean-up champion 'disgusted' at huge fly-tipping site near Westfield Biomass Plant
A Fife Street Champion who has spent the last 18 months clearing-up rubbish from the Kingdom’s rivers and green spaces has hit out at thoughtless fly-tippers who have turned a patch of land outside of ...
- Naot Footwear Debuts Plant-Based Leather at Kornit Fashion Week LA
The new, cutting-edge vegan collection features sustainable materials forever changing footwear and fashion at large Debuts New Printable, Plant-Based Vegan Leather at Kornit Fashion Week LA 2021 ...