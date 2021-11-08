Composite metal foam is lighter, more efficient and more environmentally friendly than solid metals

via North Carolina State University
When mechanical and aerospace engineering professor Afsaneh Rabiei began developing composite metal foam, she looked to transform the transportation and military industries. Twenty years later, her product has the potential to save lives, and she wants to see it integrated in as many industries as possible.
Composite metal foam (CMF) consists of metallic bubbles filled with air. These bubbles are then embedded within a metal matrix, like steel, aluminum or other metallic alloys. Because the finished product includes pockets of air, threats like heat, fire, impact, radiation and even blast and ballistics become weaker and less harmful.
“I’m not in this work to become rich, buy a yacht and retire,” Rabiei said. “I’m in it because I believe that this can change the world for a better and safer place, and this product can save people the same way that bubble wrap saves glass and fragile items in transportation.”
She started the company Advanced Materials Manufacturing (AMM) to bring CMF to the marketplace. The material has numerous applications, including in transportation, aerospace, military, tools and human health. And because its structure is up to 70% air, CMF is lighter, more efficient and more environmentally friendly than solid metals. This fall, Advanced Materials Manufacturing was selected as a Deep Tech Pioneer by Hello Tomorrow, a company based in France that offers resources to startups committed to solving global challenges through new technology.
Through AMM, Rabiei hopes to license CMF for various applications or to manufacture material for companies to use in their products and structures.
This can change the world for a better and safer place.
“We have a lot of nets in the water,” Rabiei said. “After almost two decades of research perfecting the properties of CMF at NC State, we are now working towards scaling it up in AMM and looking into its application and retrofitting the technology into a variety of structures. This involves welding, assembling, manufacturing larger products and negotiating with end users for retrofitting the technology into their products, licensing one CMF application, bringing that money back to the company to develop other applications, and gradually taking all of them to the finish line.”
NC State’s partnerships have provided critical research opportunities to develop CMF. Through a project funded by the U.S. Joint Aircraft Survivability Program (JASP) , Rabiei and her team built armor from CMF to protect against various threats such as ballistic, blast and fragments. A project with the Department of Transportation allowed them to create storage containers to transport hazardous materials. And a NASA-funded project examined how CMF can be used in constructing better airplane wings.
“Through many years of our research, CMF’s benefits have been proven through civilian, academic, and military testing,” Rabiei said. “The most exciting thing is to see it grow and start saving lives and change the world into a better and safer place for our future generations.”
Her ultimate goal is for composite metal foam to become a vital material in society.
“My vision is that years from now this would be in every household,” Rabiei said. “I just wish I’ll be alive to see that. It’s like sending your kid out and wishing to see them growing into a successful person.”
Original Article: Composite Metal Foam on its Way to Influencing Market
More from: North Carolina State University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Composite metal foam
- Composite metal foam on its way to influencing market
When mechanical and aerospace engineering professor Afsaneh Rabiei began developing composite metal foam, she looked to transform the transportation and military industries. Twenty years later, her ...
- Lightweight, Composite Foam Material Can Stop Bullets As Well as Steel
Now researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a lightweight alternative to metal armor in a composite metal foam (CMF) that can stop ball and armor-piercing .50 caliber rounds, as ...
- Nickel Foam Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2021-2027 | Hunan Corun, Alantum, Sumitomo Electric Industries
Lack of understanding of basic concepts of metal frothing and product properties, inability to make composites of consistent ... in the industry. Nickel Foam Market is forecast to reach $97.44 ...
- Composite Metal Foam Material Could Be Tomorrow's Knee Cap
Cut sections of aluminum-steel cast foam and 3.7- and 1.4-mm steel-steel powder metallurgy foam are examples of composite metal foams that could potentially be used in orthopedic implant applications.
- Running shoe material inspired 3D-printed design to protect buildings from impact damage
(Nanowerk News) A material used in running shoes and memory foam pillows has inspired the design of a 3D ... replace steel and fibre reinforced polymer mesh reinforcements in composites, and could ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Composite metal foam
Go deeper with Bing News on:
CMF
- From A Humble Beginning, School Opens $3.5m Building
The new building houses specialist rooms including the science laboratory, technical drawing room, clothing and textile room, library, home economics room and the office of the school chaplain.
- Composite metal foam on its way to influencing market
When mechanical and aerospace engineering professor Afsaneh Rabiei began developing composite metal foam, she looked to transform the transportation and military industries. Twenty years later, her ...
- Cheap Flights from Chambery to Tromso (CMF - TOS)
When can I travel from Chambery to Tromso again? You can travel from Chambery to Tromso right now, and there's likely no need to quarantine when you arrive, or after your return home. We try to be as ...
- Global and United States Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/System Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Pages Report] Check for Discount on Global and United States Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices/System Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 report by QYResearch Group. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) ...
- Dutchess elections 2021: See who's on the ballot
Candidates for election in Dutchess County races Nov. 2 What the abbreviations mean: D – Democratic; R – Republican; C – Conservative; W – Working Families; ASP – Amenia Strong ...