An innovative photonics sensor for fast and reliable food safety monitoring in minutes not days

via Food Safety News
An EU-backed team is developing an innovative photonics sensor for fast and reliable food safety monitoring in Europe’s fruit and vegetable production and distribution chains.
Researchers supported by the EU-funded GRACED project are developing a novel sensor that could drastically improve food safety monitoring in Europe. The ultrasensitive photonics sensor will be able to reliably detect microscopic traces of harmful chemicals and bacteria on fruit and vegetables within minutes. Monitoring these foods is usually costly and time-consuming.
When random batches are tested and the samples sent to laboratories for analysis, it can take 2 to 3 days to get a result. Given that fruit and vegetables can degrade quickly and inspections are costly, producers often resort to fewer safety checks. These time constraints and costs also rule out testing in supermarkets and restaurants, where food inspections could play a pivotal role in protecting consumer health.
The importance of better food safety monitoring is highlighted by the estimated 385 million people around the world who are unintentionally poisoned each year, 11 000 of whom die. Pesticide residues ingested through food or water are known to affect the body’s immune, endocrine and nervous systems, and they’re implicated in a wide range of medical conditions such as birth defects and cancer.
“With thousands of deaths worldwide, we are in urgent need of a rapid new monitoring device that is accurate, highly sensitive, and cheap to produce,” remarks R&D Director Alessandro Giusti of GRACED project coordinator Cyprus Research and Innovation Center (CyRIC) in a press release posted on ‘EURACTIV PR’.
Spotting contaminants up to 100 times faster
The highly sensitive monitoring device being developed uses laser light to spot pesticides and bacteria without needing chemicals or dyes as markers. Called a plasmo-photonic bimodal multiplexing sensor, the device can detect the faintest traces of pesticide or bacteria 50 to 100 times faster than current technologies. Additionally, the receptors on the sensor surface are adjusted to a specific bacterium or chemical, so the sensor only captures the analytes of interest, producing a unique signal when a harmful substance is present.
But how exactly does this work? Light travelling in the sensor creates a fully exposed evanescent field over the sensor surface. When a sample passes through the sensor, there are changes in the laser light’s speed, which alters the interference pattern at the output. This makes it possible for the receptors on the sensor surface to identify the harmful chemical or bacteria, providing an instant diagnosis. “Everything is done on a single chip – we are working to detect seven different analytes simultaneously in less than 30 minutes (including sample preparation time),” states Giusti.
According to the CyRIC Director, the technology can be used to determine contamination in anything, from water used on the plants to the fruits and vegetables themselves. “Vertical or urban farms are … a bit like a laboratory where everything is conducted in controlled rooms. Controlling the water quality is very important to the success of these types of farms, and if this process is automated, it is even better. “Some urban farms are using ‘grey water’ – sink water used for irrigation – where the risk of contamination is possible. So, a solution like ours will be highly complementary to futuristic food production.”
The GRACED (Ultra-compact, low-cost plasmo-photonic bimodal multiplexing sensor platforms as part of a holistic solution for food quality monitoring) technology will be tested in different production and distribution systems in France, Italy and Hungary.
Original Article: New photonics sensor to quickly spot bacteria and pesticides on fruit and vegetables
More from: CORDIS
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Food safety monitoring
- SpotSee launches label to identify frozen food products
US-based logistics and cold chain risk management system provider SpotSee has introduced a heat-sensitive label as part of its temperature…Read ...
- EU Commission assesses food safety in potential member states
The European Commission has released a number of reports which mention food safety in countries wanting to become members of the European Union. The ...
- SpotSee Launches Do Not Refreeze Temperature-Monitoring Label for Food Safety
SpotSee® has released the Do Not Refreeze label to ensure food quality and safety throughout the supply chain and within commercial food environments.
- Dubai International Food Safety Conference to showcase creative solutions for sustainable food systems
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the 15th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (DIFSC), which is organised by the Municipality coinciding with Expo 2020 ...
- Palm oil industry confronts food safety issue in HK biscuit contaminant episode
WHILE the palm oil industry has taken initial steps to address the presence of potential carcinogens in palm products, more must be done by stakeholders in the ecosystem, says the Ministry of Primary ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Food safety monitoring
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Food safety
- How Allegheny County wants to change the food safety rules
A lot has changed in the food industry since January 2000 when the Allegheny County Food Safety Rules & Regulations were last updated: Food trucks and mobile food kitchens are much more prevalent, ...
- What Food Science Is and How to Become a Food Scientist
No matter what type of diet a person has, he or she could grow queasy after taking a bite of a meal that doesn't taste good or feel right — and may feel guilty about eating a treat that ...
- How to Become a Food Scientist and Why
Food science examines what people choose to eat and why, and it also explores questions surrounding how raw meat or fresh produce can be transformed into something more edible than its original form.
- What Is a Food Vacuum Sealer?
This kitchen tool is useful for home cooks who buy in bulk, cook sous vide, or have fruit and vegetable gardens.
- Arby's has mold, Dunkin' has flying insects: Food inspections
Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled. Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their ...