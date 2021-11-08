Luis Cámara-Díaz, principal researcher
CREDIT: University of Córdoba
A research team at the University of Córdoba has designed a sustainable photovoltaic solar device that can heat water up to 80 degrees – just like a regular electric heater
A significant percentage of buildings’ energy consumption is to produce hot water. Photovoltaic solar heating can be considered a clean and renewable energy option. Easy to install, silent, and low maintenance, it also prevents the consumption of fossil fuels normally used for this process. Now, a research group at the University of Córdoba has designed a photovoltaic solar heating device that takes advantage of 95.06% of the energy available to produce domestic hot water.
The prototype they designed manages to heat the water to 80 degrees, just like a normal electric heater would. No type of waste or polluting gas is produced during this process. Compared to solar thermal energy, which requires a hydraulic installation, this model would only use an electric box similar to the conventional ones found at houses, to which solar panels and a conventional electric water heater are connected, with two cables. “It’s a model that is much more versatile, sustainable and economical, and only produces a 5% loss of energy”, explained Principal Investigator Luis Cámara-Díaz.
This new system focuses specifically on domestic hot water, but it could be applied to commercial and industrial use, according to Cámara-Díaz. The heating process relies on thermal electric resistors powered by photovoltaic solar energy. “Conventional hot water tanks have an electrical resistor inside, that, when connected to electricity, generates heat. We call this thermoresistance The difference with respect to our prototype is that we connect it into the photovoltaic solar panels instead of the electrical current,” he added. In this way the existing solar energy is converted into photovoltaic energy, which can be used for heating any time of the day. The water tank functions as an accumulator of all that daily energy, averting the need to install batteries.
A breakthrough made with this low-cost electronic system is that it is possible to convert the available photovoltaic energy into heat, regardless of whether existing solar radiation levels are high or low.
Moreover, its installation does not require a large number of solar panels, nor must it be connected to the electrical grid. And, it is compliant with safety measures, like any other electrical/electronic device, the researcher indicated. The device is currently in the experimental phase, with the prospect of being commercialized in the future. One of the advances that the research team is also working on is the application of Artificial Intelligence to this device, to enhance the system’s safety and monitoring.
Original Article: Photovoltaic solar heating system uses 95% of energy available to heat water
More from: University of Córdoba
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable photovoltaic solar device
- Residential Solar Energy Storage Market worth USD 27.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.52% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), ...
- Control platform takes commercial PV off grid so it can sell services, energy back to network
EleXsys Energy’s technology allows the controlled flow of excess energy from distributed rooftop-solar generators to help stabilize global grids as they increasingly transition to renewables. The ...
- COP26 this! A fast, simple, Australia-tested solution to climate change
EleXsys Energy's technology enables the controlled flow of excess energy from distributed rooftop-solar generators — think large C&I organisations and microgrid-united regional townships— to help ...
- Photovoltaic solar heating system uses 95% of energy available to heat water
A research team at the University of Córdoba has designed a sustainable photovoltaic solar device that can heat water up to 80 degrees - just like a regular electric heater A significant ...
- Photovoltaic solar heating system uses 95% of energy available to heat water
A research team at the University of Córdoba has designed a sustainable photovoltaic solar device that can heat water up to 80 degrees—just like a regular electric heater ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable photovoltaic solar device
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Photovoltaic solar heating system
- Photovoltaic solar heating system uses 95% of energy available to heat water
A research team at the University of Córdoba has designed a sustainable photovoltaic solar device that can heat water up to 80 degrees—just like a regular electric heater ...
- Passive solar could furnish a third of home heating needs
Passive solar heating systems collect natural light via skylights or windows and use it to directly heat spaces, without converting it to electricity. Based on a detailed analysis of heating needs and ...
- Solar Panels and Hot Weather: How Does Heat Affect Solar Systems?
With summer just around the corner, solar PV systems are selling like hotcakes. It seems the longer, sunnier days of spring are pertinent reminders that we'll s ...
- Renewable energy company launches in York – ready to install heat pumps, solar panels and more
Green Building Renewables is based in Dunnington, but aims to extend more widely across the UK, offering air source and ground source heat pumps, solar PV, solar battery storage, underfloor heating ...
- PV system design for low-cost hot water production
Developed by Spanish scientists, the proposed system design is said to be able to achieve water temperatures above 70 degrees Celsius and to cover around 85% of the annual sanitary hot water ...