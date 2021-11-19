A network of body monitoring devices connected using our own tissue could form the basis for the internet of bodies

The internet of bodies (IoB) is a network of wearable, implantable, ingestible and injectable smart objects that allows for in-, on- and off-body communications.
Human body communication (HBC) that takes advantage of the mostly conductive features of body tissues can provide highly secure and power-efficient data transmission among wearable, implanted and ingested medical devices, KAUST researchers have shown1. The findings open the way for the interconnection of long-lasting wireless devices as the foundation for the internet of bodies (IoB).
The internet of things (IoT) is a technology framework in which a myriad of devices can be interconnected to provide seamless functionality and unprecedented depth of data on the world around us. Autonomous vehicles and smart homes, for example, rely on IoT technologies for monitoring and control. But what if the same idea could be applied to monitoring our own bodies and alerting us to health signals? That is the concept behind the IoB.
“The IoB is a network of wearable, implantable, ingestible and injectable smart objects that allows for in-, on- and off-body communications,” says Ahmed Eltawil. “For example, smartwatches, smart shoes, pacemakers and cochlear implants could be interconnected to monitor our biomarkers.”
However, interconnecting these devices using radio waves like those used in Wifi networks — the conventional go-to technology for such applications — can produce stray outward signals that could allow eavesdropping or biohacking, as well as using excess energy.
Through a systematic investigation of potential IoB interconnection technologies1,2, Eltawil and colleagues Abdulkadir Celik, Abeer Alamoodi and Khaled Salama revealed HBC to be the most promising.
“HBC uses harmless tiny electrical signals to transmit data through conductive body tissue,” says Celik. “Not only does HBC use a thousand times less energy per bit than radio, it also benefits from much better channel quality.”
The potential of HBC is not just limited to interdevice networking, however; due to the unique conductance characteristics of each person, the technology could also be used for bioauthentication, just like a fingerprint.
“Imagine a scenario where simply touching a car steering wheel or the keys on your laptop can continuously authenticate that you are the owner,” says Celik.
The researchers suggest that IoB using human body channels could be a disruptive technology in many sectors, such as personalized healthcare, remote patient monitoring, smart homes, assisted independent living, occupational health and safety, fitness, sport and entertainment.
“While numerous technical challenges still need to be addressed, such as developing robust, seamless interfaces between the sensor and the human body, HBC certainly opens the possibility of realizing extremely compact, cheap, low-power body sensors,” Eltawil says.
Original Article: Connect the internet of bodies
More from: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Internet of bodies
- Beijing promotes ideal of clean, civilised internet as it seeks increased international cooperation in cyberspace
President Xi Jinping exhorted the Communist Party, government bodies, online platforms and netizens to ensure the civilised development of the internet.
- Adele's Album '30' Already Has The Internet In Their Feelings
Adele’s new album “30” hit streaming services less than 24 hours ago, but the singer has already given the internet a lifetime of feelings to sort through. The highly anticipated album arrived on ...
- Pa. man found guilty of third-degree murder in death of his ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter
A Northumberland County jury deliberated a little more than an hour before finding Jahrid Josef Burgess guilty of third-degree murder and related counts in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s ...
- Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa
A chronology of events in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, former president of the Teamsters union: July 30, 1975 — Hoffa leaves his Lake Orion home about 1 p.m. and makes a stop to visit a ...
- Sending data through human tissue provides medium for the ‘Internet of Bodies’
Scientists have proposed the “Internet of Bodies” (IoB) which uses human body tissue, which is mostly conductive, to power data transmission.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Internet of bodies
Go deeper with Bing News on:
IoB
- Sending data through human tissue provides medium for the ‘Internet of Bodies’
Scientists have proposed the “Internet of Bodies” (IoB) which uses human body tissue, which is mostly conductive, to power data transmission.
- Internet of bodies links devices with human body communication
Researchers are proposing the Internet of Bodies that interconnects devices found in-on-and-around the body for applications including bioauthentication.
- A network of body monitoring devices using our own tissue as the basis for the internet of bodies
Human body communication (HBC) that takes advantage of the mostly conductive features of body tissues can provide highly secure and power-efficient data transmission among wearable, implanted and ...
- INTERNET OF BEHAVIOURS: More power to digital marketing
It enables tracking of customer journeys to the fullest extent as well as additional touchpoints for reinforcement or purchase decision ...
- Stocks in the news: Power Grid, PVR, Kotak Bank, Coforge and IOB
The state owner power transmission player Power Grid Corporation of India said it has upgraded New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam.