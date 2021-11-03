Researchers at the University of Missouri and University of Chicago have developed an artificial material, called a metamaterial, which can respond to its environment, independently make a decision, and perform an action not directed by a human being. For example, a drone making a delivery might evaluate its environment including wind direction, speed or wildlife, and automatically change course in order to complete the delivery safely
via Brookings Institution
Move over, Hollywood — science fiction is getting ready to leap off the big screen and enter the real world.
While recent science fiction movies have demonstrated the power of artificially intelligent computer programs, such as the fictional character J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Avenger film series, to make independent decisions to carry out a set of actions, these imagined movie scenarios could now be closer to becoming a reality.
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, a journal of Nature, researchers at the University of Missouri and University of Chicago have developed an artificial material, called a metamaterial, which can respond to its environment, independently make a decision, and perform an action not directed by a human being. For example, a drone making a delivery might evaluate its environment including wind direction, speed or wildlife, and automatically change course in order to complete the delivery safely.
Guoliang Huang, Huber and Helen Croft Chair in Engineering, and co-author on the study, said the mechanical design of their new artificial material incorporates three main functions also displayed by materials found in nature — sensing; information processing; and actuation, or movement.
Some examples of these natural materials include the quick reaction of a Venus fly trap’s leafy jaws to capture an insect, chameleons changing the color of their skin to blend into their surroundings, and pine cones adjusting their shapes in response to changes in air humidity, Huang said.
“Basically, we are controlling how this material responds to changes in external stimuli found in its surroundings,” Huang said. “For example, we can apply this material to stealth technology in the aerospace industry by attaching the material to aerospace structures. It can help control and decrease noises coming from the aircraft, such as engine vibrations, which can increase its multifunctional capabilities.”
The material uses a computer chip to control or manipulate the processing of information that’s needed to perform the requested actions, then uses the electrical power to convert that energy into mechanical energy. The researchers’ next step is to implement their idea in a real-world environment.
Original Article: Creating an artificial material that can sense, adapt to its environment
More from: University of Missouri | University of Chicago
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Metamaterial
- META to Exhibit and Present at AWE USA 2021
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) (FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today ...
- Metamaterial with Human-Like Sensibility
The metamaterial uses a computer chip to control the processing of information needed to perform the requested actions.
- Optical Microscope Resolves Down To 40 Nanometers
However, engineers at the University of California San Diego have published their results using a hyperbolic metamaterial composed of silver and silica to drive optical microscopy down to below 40 ...
- New Passive Cooling for Buildings, Discussed by IDTechEx
Continue Reading A metamaterial pattern. Source: IDTechEx The proliferation of air conditioning has issues of cost, materials, maintenance, life, and making more heat than cold. Passive cooling ...
- Metamaterials Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027
The Global Metamaterials Market is projected to reach USD 3.61 billion in 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for the new technologies that can be used in many ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Metamaterial
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Artificial material
- Rapid Expansion of 5G Network Rollout Drives the Global 5G Materials Market
As the rollout of 5G networks increases, stakeholders face challenges related to transmission losses in electronic components, such as ...
- Shipping crisis leading to shortage of artificial Christmas trees, decorations
Christmas is right around the corner. But if an artificial tree is on your list this year, then your gift might come in late. The program director for UH Supply Chain and Logistics Technology says the ...
- Rapid Expansion of 5G Network Rollout Drives the Global 5G Materials Market Notes Frost & Sullivan
NewswireToday - /newswire/ - San Antonio, TX, United States, 2021/11/03 - Use of artificial intelligence technology in developing new 5G materials presents lucrative prospects for market players, says ...
- Artificial material senses and adapts to surroundings
Engineers from the University of Missouri and the University of Chicago are developing a novel material with the capability to respond to its environment without direction from a human.
- Taking synthetic organs from the lab to a chip: Anthony Atala and the advance of 3D cell biology
Anthony Atala documents his observations in the changing field of synthetic organs and organ-on-a-chip-technology ...