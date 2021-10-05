Urban mining gets real for metals and uses up to 500 times less energy than current lab methods – in a flash

Metals settle at the bottom of a vial after being separated from other components in a crushed circuit board through flash Joule heating. The process developed at Rice University could lead to “urban mining” for valuable metals from electronic waste.
(Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
Flash Joule heating by Rice lab recovers precious metals from electronic waste in seconds
In what should be a win-win-win for the environment, a process developed at Rice University to extract valuable metals from electronic waste would also use up to 500 times less energy than current lab methods and produce a byproduct clean enough for agricultural land.
The flash Joule heating method introduced last year to produce graphene from carbon sources like waste food and plastic has been adapted to recover rhodium, palladium, gold and silver for reuse.
A report in Nature Communications by the Rice lab of chemist James Tour also shows highly toxic heavy metals including chromium, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and lead are removed from the flashed materials, leaving a byproduct with minimal metal content.
Instantly heating the waste to 3,400 Kelvin (5,660 degrees Fahrenheit) with a jolt of electricity vaporizes the precious metals, and the gases are vented away for separation, storage or disposal. Tour said that with more than 40 million tons of e-waste produced globally every year, there is plenty of potential for “urban mining.”
“Here, the largest growing source of waste becomes a treasure,” Tour said. “This will curtail the need to go all over the world to mine from ores in remote and dangerous places, stripping the Earth’s surface and using gobs of water resources. The treasure is in our dumpsters.”
He noted an increasingly rapid turnover of personal devices like cell phones has driven the worldwide rise of electronic waste, with only about 20% of landfill waste currently being recycled.
“We found a way to get the precious metals back and turn e-waste into a sustainable resource,” he said. “The toxic metals can be removed to spare the environment.”
The lab found flashing e-waste requires some preparation. Guided by lead author and Rice postdoctoral research associate Bing Deng, the researchers powdered circuit boards they used to test the process and added halides, like Teflon or table salt, and a dash of carbon black to improve the recovery yield.
Once flashed, the process relies on “evaporative separation” of the metal vapors. The vapors are transported from the flash chamber under vacuum to another vessel, a cold trap, where they condense into their constituent metals. “The reclaimed metal mixtures in the trap can be further purified to individual metals by well-established refining methods,” Deng said.
The researchers reported that one flash Joule reaction reduced the concentration of lead in the remaining char to below 0.05 parts per million, the level deemed safe for agricultural soils. Levels of arsenic, mercury and chromium were all further reduced by increasing the number of flashes.
“Since each flash takes less than a second, this is easy to do,” Tour said.
The scalable Rice process consumes about 939 kilowatt-hours per ton of material processed, 80 times less energy than commercial smelting furnaces and 500 times less than laboratory tube furnaces, according to the researchers. It also eliminates the lengthy purification required by smelting and leaching processes.
Original Article: Urban mining for metals flashes electronic trash into treasure
More from: Rice University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Urban mining
- Global Mining Equipment Market Reach $182.1 billion by 2030: Allied Market Researchon October 5, 2021 at 7:12 am
Surge in urban population, rise in industrialization, and demand for natural resources drive the growth of the global mining equipment market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global ...
- Urban Mining of E-wasteon October 4, 2021 at 1:50 pm
Luxembourg's inhabitants produce around 9.6 kg of e-waste every year. Improving the collection of sorted electrical and electronic equipment will become a challenge in the coming years. Behind this, ...
- Urban mining for metals flashes forwardon October 4, 2021 at 8:05 am
In what should be a win-win-win for the environment, a process developed at Rice University to extract valuable metals from electronic waste would also use up to 500 times less energy than current lab ...
- Urban Mining looks to leverage Jacksonville’s growing fintech economyon September 29, 2021 at 11:34 am
The CEO of Urban Mining is looking at serious growth in the coming years as it tries to find partners "as committed to the community as us." ...
- The Future of Urban Miningon September 29, 2021 at 1:23 am
With the COP26 climate conference just around the corner much of the attention from governments and industry is focused on solving the climate crisis. How we recycle and reuse products is a key piece ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Urban mining
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Flash Joule heating
- Flash Joule process recovers precious metals from e-wasteon October 5, 2021 at 1:22 am
The flash Joule process designed to produce graphene from waste can now retrieve metals including gold and silver from electronic waste, researchers claim.
- Flash Joule heating recovers precious metals from electronic waste in seconds (w/video)on October 4, 2021 at 11:28 pm
In what should be a win-win-win for the environment, a process to extract valuable metals from electronic waste would also use up to 500 times less energy than current lab methods and produce a ...
- Precious metals from electronic waste in secondson October 4, 2021 at 1:38 pm
Flash Joule heating recovers valuable and toxic metals from electronic waste. The process allows for "urban mining" of resources that could be a win for the environment as well as for manufacturers.
- ‘Treasure in Our Dumpsters’ Released by Texas Chemiston October 4, 2021 at 10:15 am
A new method for extracting precious metals from electronic waste takes less than a second, uses less energy than current methods and produces harmless waste.
- Urban mining for metals flashes forwardon October 4, 2021 at 8:05 am
In what should be a win-win-win for the environment, a process developed at Rice University to extract valuable metals from electronic waste would also use up to 500 times less energy than current lab ...