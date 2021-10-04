Credit: Fraunhofer FEP
Heat exchanger with metallized zeolite.
In Germany, 55 percent of final energy consumption goes towards heating and cooling. However, a lot of heat dissipates unused because it is not generated as and when required. Thermal storage using zeolite material allows heat to be stored for long periods of time without losing any. Fraunhofer researchers are now working on significantly improving the thermal conductivity of zeolites.
Many roofs nowadays host solar collectors that provide homes with warm water. This works quite well in the summer; however, heating demand peaks in the winter when homes need heating. Thermal storage therefore needs to be able to store a portion of the excess heat for use at a later date. Traditionally, large water tanks have been used for this purpose; water is heated in these tanks and the heat is then directly stored as heat. The problem with this method is that large volumes are required, and in spite of good insulation, heat is also lost. In contrast, thermochemical storage enables thermal energy produced in the summer to be preserved for use in the cold winter. Zeolites are one such storage solution. Unlike water, zeolites do not store the heat directly – instead, the heat removes the water that is stored within the material. In the energetic state, zeolites are therefore completely dry; conversely, when water vapor is passed through the pellets, heat is released. The advantage of this is that the energy is not stored in the form of increased heat but in the form of a chemical state. This means that heat is not lost during long-term storage. There is one drawback: Zeolites have poor thermal conductivity, which makes transferring the heat from the heat exchanger to the material and back difficult.
Coating with aluminum
A team of researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP have now solved this problem through their work on the ZeoMet project. “We coated the zeolite pellets with aluminum – this doubled thermal conductivity after just the first attempt without negatively impacting water adsorption and desorption. We are currently aiming to increase this by five to ten times through adjusting the coatings,” says Dr. Heidrun Klostermann, Project Manager at Fraunhofer FEP. While this sounds relatively simple, it actually poses considerable challenges. This means that for a liter of granules with a five millimeter-diameter grain size, around ten thousand of these tiny pellets must be evenly coated with aluminum. For a grain size of one millimeter, this amounts to one million pellets with an overall surface area of 3.6 m2. The smaller the grain, the more challenging the process. However, smaller grains also increase the specific power density of thermal storage systems. In order to achieve sufficient thermal conductivity, the coat must also be tens of micrometers thick – for vacuum coating processes, this is a lot thicker than the norm.
Nevertheless, the researchers conquered these challenges. To do so, they looked to thermal evaporation, whereby aluminum wire is continuously fed onto a heated ceramic plate in a vacuum, where the aluminum is evaporated and deposited onto the granules as a layer of aluminum. The pellets must be continually circulated in a barrel so that they are all covered evenly. “The main difficulty lay in coating the granules while they roll around as well as ensuring that the coating was applied evenly to a sufficient degree,” says Klostermann. “The excellent collaboration of our engineers, physicists and precision mechanics was the principal asset in helping us to achieve.
Also an option for cooling
Not only are zeolites a good method of thermal storage: They can also help provide cooling for domestic use alongside solar collectors as well as for mobile applications. For example, in commercial vehicles, heat lost from the power unit could be used for air conditioning as part of a thermochemical cycle. From the viewpoint of the Fraunhofer FEP researchers, the hybrid materials used for this present new challenges. As a result, the scientists are looking to strengthen their connections with materials developers and systems engineers from research and industry, in the hopes of advancing solutions for the flexible supply of heating and cooling.
Original Article: Thermal storage for the energy transition
More from: Fraunhofer Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Thermal energy storage
- Thermal Energy Storage Market by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Demand Forecast Till 2022on October 1, 2021 at 1:20 pm
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan, Japan, Oct 01, 2021, 00:40 /Comserve / -- The thermal energy storage market is projected to reach USD 6.20 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2022. The ...
- Thermal Energy Storage Market Worldwide Growth, Trends, Leading Companies & Opportunities to 2024on October 1, 2021 at 7:44 am
The Thermal Energy Storage Market Research Report assist clients in predicting investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market ...
- Energy Storage Market Software Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2030on September 30, 2021 at 10:42 pm
In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Energy Storage Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discuss ...
- Mechanical Energy Storage Market Progresses at 6% CAGR | Industry Impact Analysis for the New Normal | 17000 + Technavio Reportson September 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm
The mechanical energy storage market is expected to grow by 58.27 GW from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6%. The report offers ...
- TRAVELING WAVE ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY (TWEST) ENABLES THERMAL POWER PLANTS TO SWITCH TO CO2-FREE OPERATIONon September 29, 2021 at 5:25 am
An Innovative Thermal Energy Storage Technology TWEST provides a solution for intermittent production from renewable energy sources and enables thermal power plants to switch to CO2-free operation. Th ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Thermal energy storage
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Long-term energy storage
- Fitch Affirms LOOP LLC's Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stableon October 4, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) LLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senio ...
- Osborne Clarke helps private equity firm power ahead with major Scottish battery storage acquisitionon October 4, 2021 at 11:50 am
A cross-firm team of lawyers from the Bristol office of international legal practice Osborne Clarke has advised private equity investment firm Foresight on its third grid-scale acquisition of the past ...
- AEP Energy Partners Seeks Solar, Wind and Battery Storage Projects in PJMon October 4, 2021 at 9:28 am
AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, seeks proposals for off-take from new solar, off-take from new/repowered wind facilities and build-own-transfer of ...
- Massachusetts finds early success with behind-the-meter energy storage programon October 4, 2021 at 5:58 am
ConnectedSolutions had about 34,000 customer participants with 310 megawatts of capacity enrolled by the end of 2020 ...
- Sovcomflot signs long-term time-charter contracts for four new 174.000 cbm LNG carrierson October 4, 2021 at 1:39 am
Sovcomflot, through a joint venture with NYK, has signed long-term time-charter contracts with NOVATEK Gas and Power Asia, a subsidiary of PAO NOVATEK, for four new 174.000 cub. metres LNG carriers, ...