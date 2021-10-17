Smart nanomachines can detect and treat highly invasive cancer after surgery

Left: Primary tumor or overt metastasis Center: Center: Pre-metastatic niche Right: Post-surgical wound
CREDIT: 2021 Innovation Center of NanoMedicine
Summary:
- Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) is an enzyme required for cancer cells to metastasize/invade, and cancer cells with higher MMP activity have higher metastasis ability and progress quickly.
In this study, we created polymersomes (smart nanomachines) that act specifically in tissues that overproduce MMPs, prevent cancer metastasis, and developed a method to remove residual tumor tissue that could not be visually confirmed after surgery.
- We simultaneously loaded the cell division inhibitor colchicine and the MMP inhibitor marimastat into MMPs-responsive polymersomes as an enzymatically transformable nanomachine designed to achieve transformation following dePEGylation by cleavage of the inserted substrate peptide by MMPs. The effect on malignant tumors with high MMPs activity was evaluated.
- During transformation, nanomachines with exposed guanidine residues easily penetrate into cells, and at the same time, by releasing the contained drugs, it exerts an anti-cancer effect.
- Evaluating drug uptake using HT1080 cells derived from human fibrosarcoma that overproduce MMPs, studying pharmacokinetic and nano-bio interaction using a confocal laser scanning biomicroscope and evaluating metastasis inhibitory effect using triple-negative breast cancer transplantation model, the results were published in Advanced Materials (IF = 30.849 in 2021).
Original Article: Creating smart nanomachines to detect highly invasive cancer after surgery and prevent recurrence – cancer metastasis and recurrence prevention
More from: Innovation Center of NanoMedicine | University of Science and Technology of China
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Smart nanomachines
- Smart nanomachines to detect highly invasive cancer after surgery and prevent recurrence
A group of researchers has created nanomachines that detect MMPs (matrix metalloproteinases), a principal enzyme for cancer cells to invade normal tissue, and deliver anticancer drugs according to an ...
- Nanomachines Market Global Forecasted Demand Analysis 2021-2027: Report Covers Regional Production and Supply
Oct 08, 2021 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry" The report analyse the growth rate of the “Nanomachines Market” supported by ...
- The 30 best James Bond gadgets: essential pieces of kit from 007’s adventures
And why give 007 a device he could easily lose when you can inject him with thousands of minuscule nanomachines that can give you an update on Bond’s GPS coordinates in an instant? This "smart ...
- The 30 best James Bond gadgets: essential pieces of kit from 007’s adventures
The best James Bond gadgets are as integral to the spy’s arsenal as his Walther PPK and a vodka martini (shaken not stirred, obviously), and have become an iconic part of the long-running franchise.
- 3D Printing Turns Nanomachines into Human-Scale Workers
Now researchers have found a way to harness the power of nanomachines to work on a human scale, paving ways for potential breakthroughs in smart materials and devices. Using advanced 3D printing, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Smart nanomachines
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Polymersomes
- Smart nanomachines to detect highly invasive cancer after surgery and prevent recurrence
A group of researchers has created nanomachines that detect MMPs (matrix metalloproteinases), a principal enzyme for cancer cells to invade normal tissue, and deliver anticancer drugs according to an ...
- Engineering Nanomedicines for Improved Melanoma Therapy: Progress and Promises
Unstable in plasma. Low encapsulation of water-soluble drug. No demonstrated ability for active targeting using ligands Polymersomes Robust and larger shell enhances nanomedicine stability and ...
- pH-Sensitive Polymeric Nanoparticles for Tumor-Targeting Doxorubicin Delivery: Concept and Recent Advances
Nanomedicine. 2014;9(3):487-499. pH-responsive nanoparticles that reverse surface charge or expose ligands such as TAT and biotin at the outer surface ('deshielding') at tumor pH have been ...
- Dr Laura Ferraiuolo
Giuseppe Battaglia. My PhD entailed using biocompatible polymer nanoparticles (polymersomes) targeted across the blood-brain barrier as CNS drug delivery vehicles. I completed my first post-doc at the ...
- Design, functionalization strategies and biomedical applications of targeted biodegradable/biocompatible polymer-based nanocarriers for drug delivery
Design and functionalization strategies for multifunctional nanocarriers (e.g., nanoparticles, micelles, polymersomes) based on biodegradable/biocompatible polymers ...