Nankai University (NKU or Nankai) is a public research university located in Tianjin, China
Nankai University Research
- Solar energy can be cheap and reliable across China by 2060, research shows
At the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, much attention will be focused on China. As the world's largest CO2 emitter, China's efforts to decarbonize its energy system will be ...
- China’s solar-powered future
How much will solar power really cost in China in the coming decades, including the challenges its inherent variability poses to the grid? Researchers from Harvard, Tsinghua University in Beijing, ...
- Nankai University and Chang Poling Research Association Book Donation
On September 10th, Nankai University, Chang Poling Research Association (CRA), and the Center on Chinese Education (CoCE) at Teachers College, Columbia University (TC) held a hybrid book donation ...
- Marking 100 years of excellence in chemistry
In line with the Make Nankai Excellent strategic plan of 2016, the university has designated the synthesis of new types of matter as a core research priority. The plan promotes scientific ...
- Celebrating 100 years at Nankai with New Frontiers in Chemistry: A Chemical Science Symposium
This year marks the 100th anniversary of chemical sciences at Nankai University. To help celebrate this important milestone and the exceptional research that is synonymous with Nankai University, ...
Nankai University Research
Nankai University Discovery
- Genetics Virtual Week 2020
LabRoots is excited to announce our 8th Annual Genetics Virtual Week held on April 21-23, 2020! Genetics Virtual Week 2020 will offer a multi-day content-rich program combining stellar expertise from ...
- Marking 100 years of excellence in chemistry
Their findings led to the discovery of monosulfuron, an environmentally friendly pesticide. In line with the Make Nankai Excellent strategic plan of 2016, the university has designated the ...
- Flexible Tax Brackets
In recent years, the discovery of official documents in ... One slip features one of the earliest known multiplication tables. Nankai University historian Zhenhong Yang examined nearly 100 Qin ...
