Is a circular economy the panacea we’ve been looking for?

Photo: Mostphotos
In recent years, the circular economy has become a guiding principle in industrial and environmental policies. But how good is it really?
The definition of a circular economy is unclear and lacks substance, according to a team of researchers from Lund University and the Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. It risks becoming counterproductive, unless we stop referring to it as a panacea for all kinds of environmental problems.
The circular economy has become a well-known and recognised model among businesses, regions, cities and NGOs worldwide – from China and Latin America to the EU and the USA. However, what is less discussed is that the model has received a great deal of criticism from both practitioners and researchers.
Researchers have now compiled these criticisms:
- The concept of a circular economy is so diffuse and sprawling that it is not possible to measure its impact. It includes everything from recycling systems, renting, replacing products with services, to developing apps for the sharing economy, etc.
- Advocates of a circular economy tend to ignore the vast amount of materials and products that people have already accumulated. The concept is reduced to a question of choosing between linear and circular products and disregards physical laws about the physical limitations of materials and the complexity of the waste; even though these issues are crucial if a circular economy is to become a reality.
- Some businesses only develop circular activities for parts of their operations. This may be due to the difficulty of scaling up pilot projects; often it is only a small part of the operation that is characterised by a circular economy, while the core activities continue as usual.
- Contrary to what the advocates say, there is poor knowledge about how a circular economy will affect the utilisation of resources and growth. This makes it difficult to measure the environmental impact, especially in the long term and over larger geographical scales. Some claim that a circular economy only delays, rather than eliminates, the negative environmental impact of the linear economy.
- Although advocates of a circular economy claim to contribute to a socially sustainable future for all, the concept tends to be reduced to a debate about resource consumption. There is no connection to how the concept would lead to greater social equity.
- Some critics argue that the circular economy depoliticises industrial and environmental policies while advancing the power of the market and businesses. It is an enticing concept which promises that everyone will benefit from its implementation. It enables discussions about synergies, win-win and possibilities rather than about compromises, problems and limitations.
“In conclusion, criticism of the circular economy does not challenge the concept of circularity”, says Hervé Corvellec, principal author of the study.
Rather, it is a case of how the supposed benefits are based on inconsistencies, an incomplete picture, hidden assumptions, agendas and unclear consequences. These are the questions we have to ask ourselves: how do we know that a circular solution is good for the environment? Who benefits from it and who does not? Will it phase out the linear economy – extract, produce, consume, discard?
Hervé Corvellec and the other researchers behind the compilation propose a more modest circular economy, which is not presented as a panacea but as a real solution to concrete problems.
“Clarity is required regarding precisely what type of circularity it applies and what the conflicting objectives are”, he concludes.
Original Article: Circular economy is not the panacea many had hoped for
More from: Lund University | KTH The Royal Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Circular economy
- Enel hosts the official pre-COP 26 event ‘Circular Cities: impacts on decarbonization and beyond’on October 1, 2021 at 9:12 am
Today, Enel organized in Milan ‘Circular Cities: Impacts on decarbonization and beyond’, which is one of the official Italian pre-COP 26 events and is focused on circular cities, in particular on the ...
- How IKEA, Burger King, Adidas and more are investing in a circular economyon October 1, 2021 at 5:11 am
What goes around comes around, according to the old saying. And in the case of the circular economy, that’s certainly true. The circular economy takes a different approach to the take-make-dispose ...
- Four key ideas to building a circular economy for plasticson September 30, 2021 at 3:13 pm
If you're concerned about plastic ending up in the environment, then you may have heard about a possible solution: the circular economy. The concept envisions a closed loop for products like beverage ...
- What business needs to know about the circular economyon September 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Enter the circular economy. McLean, who is CEO of NSW Circular, argues that businesses must also examine where carbon emissions can be cut from their products and supply chain.Instead of the ...
- Circular Economy Update - End-of-Life Product Solutionson September 30, 2021 at 7:31 am
Earlier this year, we shared the news that we had created an organization specifically focused on building Owens Corning’s circular economy program and capabilities. At its very core, this translates ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Circular economy
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Circular products
- How IKEA, Burger King, Adidas and more are investing in a circular economyon October 1, 2021 at 5:11 am
What goes around comes around, according to the old saying. And in the case of the circular economy, that’s certainly true. The circular economy takes a different approach to the take-make-dispose ...
- Home Textile Products Market to reach US$ 140 Bn by 2027, Emergence of 3D Fabric for Expanded Product Line to Stimulate Growth, TMRon October 1, 2021 at 4:30 am
Interest of product manufacturers in sustainable silk for lightweight home textile products gathers momentum Growth dynamics, innovations, and opportunities in the home textile products market to ...
- Four key ideas to building a circular economy for plasticson September 30, 2021 at 3:13 pm
If you're concerned about plastic ending up in the environment, then you may have heard about a possible solution: the circular economy. The concept envisions a closed loop for products like beverage ...
- PACCOR joins Styrenics Circular Solutionson September 30, 2021 at 8:52 am
Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, today welcomed PACCOR as a new member.
- Why The Future Of Beauty Needs To Be Circularon September 30, 2021 at 8:00 am
Emma Lewisham believes it will take regeneration, not recycling, to solve the beauty industry's waste problem. The Jane Goodall-endorsed brand is setting a new standard for sustainable beauty as the ...