iCONM strives to improve the cure rate for the global threat of refractory diseases, in order to realize a Smart Life Care Society where people from across the globe can autonomously achieve good health
Innovation Center of NanoMedicine Research
- The Nano Enabled Packaging Market To Witness Calculated Innovation
According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Nano-Enabled Packaging For Food and Beverages: Intelligent Packaging to Witness Highest Growth ...
- Immunotherapy With Antibody Delivery Technology for Glioblastoma
Immunotherapy against glioblastoma has been empowered by antibody delivery technology in addition to suppressing its side effects as per a study at the Innovation Center Of Nanomedicine ...
- Antibody delivery technology empowers immunotherapy against glioblastoma and suppresses side effects
The research was published in Nature Biomedical ... and the others are with the Innovation Center of NanoMedicine. DOI: 10.1038/s41551-021-00803-z (*3) ICIs approved in Japan: nivolumab (anti ...
- Emerging Engineered Magnetic Nanoparticulate Probes for Molecular MRI of Atherosclerosis
1 Nanomedicine, Laboratory of Immunology & Molecular Biomedical Research (LIMBR), Center for Biotechnology ... was supported by the Department of Innovation, Industry, Science, Research and ...
- Research and Economic Development
A first snapshot of photosynthesis in action (photo: Mary Zhu) part of the groundbreaking research that promises to transform the way we design and develop drugs. BioXFEL is an NSF-funded Science and ...
Innovation Center of NanoMedicine Research
- Patrick Couvreur: Inspiring Pharmaceutical Innovation
I am deeply convinced that the only way to push a pharmaceutical discovery to the market is through a private company. In the 1990s, the traditional big pharmaceutical companies were not ...
- The Next 10 Years to See Deviation from Linear Progression for Medical Tapes Market At A CAGR Of 5.8%
With interconnected ecosystems taking the center stage, advancements in technology ... line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians ...