Diagnosing heart attacks in minutes with a new low-cost portable device

Professor Zorlutuna in the lab.
Researchers from the University of Notre Dame’s College of Engineering and the University of Florida’s College of Medicine have developed a sensor that could diagnose a heart attack in less than 30 minutes, according to a study published in Lab on a Chip.
Currently, it takes health care professionals hours to diagnose a heart attack. Initial results from an echocardiogram can quickly show indications of heart disease, but to confirm a patient is having a heart attack, a blood sample and analysis is required. Those results can take up to eight hours.
“The current methods used to diagnose a heart attack are not only time intensive, but they also have to be applied within a certain window of time to get accurate results,” said Pinar Zorlutuna, Sheehan Family Collegiate Professor of Engineering at Notre Dame and lead author of the paper. “Because our sensor targets a combination of miRNA, it can quickly diagnose more than just heart attacks without the timeline limitation.”
By targeting three distinct types of microRNA or miRNA, the newly developed sensor can distinguish between an acute heart attack and a reperfusion—the restoration of blood flow, or reperfusion injury, and requires less blood than traditional diagnostic methods to do so. The ability to differentiate between someone with inadequate blood supply to an organ and someone with a reperfusion injury is an unmet, clinical need that this sensor addresses.
“The technology developed for this sensor showcases the advantage of using miRNA compared to protein-based biomarkers, the traditional diagnostic target,” said Hsueh-Chia Chang, Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame and co-author of the paper. “Additionally, the portability and cost efficiency of this device demonstrates the potential for it to improve how heart attacks and related issues are diagnosed in clinical settings and in developing countries.”
A patent application has been filed for the sensor and the researchers are working with Notre Dame’s IDEA Center to potentially establish a start-up company that would manufacture the device.
Original Article: LOW-COST, PORTABLE DEVICE COULD DIAGNOSE HEART ATTACKS IN MINUTES
More from: University of Notre Dame | University of Florida
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Diagnosing heart attacks
- A cross-country journey to raise awareness about a genetic heart disease rolled into Ottawa on Saturdayon October 2, 2021 at 2:39 pm
An Ontario man cycling across Canada to raise awareness about Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy peddled into Ottawa on Saturday.
- Low-cost, portable device could diagnose heart attacks in minuteson October 1, 2021 at 8:26 am
Researchers from the University of Notre Dame and the University of Florida have developed a sensor that could diagnose a heart attack in less than 30 minutes, according to a study published in Lab on ...
- Detecting heart disease in your eyes: Medicine’s next big thing?on October 1, 2021 at 7:00 am
No matter race or gender, heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans. In fact, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease and many of them don’t even know they have it ...
- How to take race out of the equation for kidney disease diagnosison September 30, 2021 at 8:01 am
More than 20 years ago, race, specifically Black race, was factored into the calculation to diagnose kidney disease. The race factor was believed to "correct" a previous formula to better diagnose ...
- Her husband died of a heart attack, but this former nurse didn't recognize her ownon September 29, 2021 at 3:04 pm
Resting didn't help. The pain moved to her left arm. She began to feel nauseated. The day before, her stomach hurt. She thought it might be diverticulitis. Now, when tried to stand, she was short of ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Diagnosing heart attacks
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Heart attack
- A pig's tale; Redwater grad pens novel about a pig with hearton October 2, 2021 at 2:53 pm
A Redwater High School graduate and former Houston middle school teacher will see her story about a pig with a big heart and the boy who befriends him published later this month.
- Marc Lamont Hill Recovering After Suffering Mild Heart Attack, Is “Grateful” To Be Aliveon October 2, 2021 at 10:37 am
When a blood clot formed after a recent surgery, the scholar says blood flow to his heart was cut off: "Please listen to your bodies." ...
- Alyssa Milano’s uncle needs open heart surgery following car crashon October 2, 2021 at 10:11 am
Alyssa Milano gave an update about her uncle Mitch after their accident revealing that he is recovering at home but will need open heart surgery in the near future.
- Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is Awaiting Open Heart Surgery But “Doing Well” After August Car Accidenton October 2, 2021 at 10:05 am
The 'Insatiable' actress said that Carp may need open heart surgery and that she has also "been really good throughout this whole thing" and handled the accident the best she could as someone with ...
- Marc Lamont Hill responds to anti-vaxxers after suffering heart attack at 42on October 2, 2021 at 7:41 am
Black News Channel’s “Black News Tonight” host Dr. Marc Lamont Hill had a huge scare recently when he suffered a mild heart attack.