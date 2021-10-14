ANSTO’s Australian Synchrotron is a 3 GeV national synchrotron radiation facility located in Clayton, in the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria, which opened in 2007.
- How 3D Printed Catalysts Could Be Used To Power Hypersonic Flight
A team at RMIT University in Australia developed the catalysts ... a PhD researcher in Periasamy’s lab who worked on the research. “Fuels that can absorb heat while powering an aircraft are a key ...
- Art demo of Synchrotron’s power
The Degas research exemplifies their potential in relatively obscure areas, such as art history. Australian Synchrotron chemist Daryl Howard said the facility’s brilliant X-ray beam had been ...
- Simon Middleburgh
His research is focused on developing new nuclear ... experimental investigations including work carried out at the Australian Synchrotron. Simon then joined Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB ...
- Australian funder backflips on controversial preprint ban
Australia’s major research funding body has backtracked on a rule that banned the mention of preprints in grant applications, under pressure from researchers who decried the ruling as ...
- New method to deliver therapeutic drugs using elongated nanocrystals
After obtaining promising structural results using a liposomal template investigated using the small angle X-ray scattering beamline at ANSTO's Australian Synchrotron and the small and ultra-small ...
- Want to develop vaccines in Africa? Then invest in expertise and infrastructure
Structural biologists unravel the intricacies of protein structures using highly brilliant synchrotron radiation in a technique called X-ray crystallography or by cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM).
- Proactive news headlines including Horizon Minerals, Firefinch, Salt Lake Potash and Piedmont Lithium
14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: With six offices on three ...
- Next gen 3D printed catalysts to propel hypersonic flight
Developed by researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, the highly versatile ... 3D printed catalysts by studying them with X-ray synchrotron techniques and other in-depth analysis ...