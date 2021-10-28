A technology that could give touch devices the ability to mimic the feeling of physical objects

Hipwell’s team is examining how the finger interacts with a device down to the nanoscale.
Courtesy of Cynthia Hipwell
The next time you buy a new couch, you may not ever have to leave your old one to get a feel for the texture of the new material.
Cynthia Hipwell, Oscar S. Wyatt Jr. ’45 Chair II Professor in the J. Mike Walker ’66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University, is leading a team working to better define how the finger interacts with a device with the hope of aiding in the further development of technology that goes beyond sensing and reacting to touch.
The team’s research was recently published and featured on the cover of the journal Advanced Materials.
The ultimate goal of furthering this human-machine interface is to give touch devices the ability to provide users with a richer touch-based experience by equipping the technology with the ability to mimic the feeling of physical objects. Hipwell shared examples of potential implementations ranging from a more immersive virtual reality platform to tactile display interfaces like those in a motor vehicle dashboard and a virtual shopping experience that would let the user feel the texture of materials before purchasing them.
“This could allow you to actually feel textures, buttons, slides and knobs on the screen,” Hipwell said. “It can be used for interactive touch screen-based displays, but one holy grail would certainly be being able to bring touch into shopping so that you could feel the texture of fabrics and other products while you’re shopping online.”
Hipwell explained that at its essence, the “touch” in current touch screen technology is more for the screen’s benefit than the user. With the emergence and refinement of increasingly sophisticated haptic technology, that relationship between user and device can grow to be more reciprocal.
She added that the addition of touch as a sensory input would ultimately enrich virtual environments and lighten the burden of communication currently carried by audio and visuals.
“When we look at virtual experiences, they’re primarily audio and visual right now and we can get audio and visual overload,” Hipwell said. “Being able to bring touch into the human-machine interface can bring a lot more capability, much more realism, and it can reduce that overload. Haptic effects can be used to draw your attention to make something easier to find or easier to do using a lower cognitive load.”
Hipwell and her team are approaching the research by looking at the multiphysics — the coupled processes or systems involving multiple physical fields occurring at the same time — of the interface between the user’s finger and the device. This interface is incredibly complex and changes with different users and environmental conditions.
“We’re looking at electro-wetting effects (the forces that result from an applied electric field), electrostatic effects, changes in properties of the finger, the material properties and surface geometry of the device, the contact mechanics, the fluid motion, charge transport — really, everything that’s going on in the interface to understand how the device can be designed to be more reliable and higher performing,” Hipwell said. “Ultimately, our goal is to create predictive models than enable a designer to create devices with maximum haptic effect and minimum sensitivity to user and environmental variation.”
As research into and development of the technology continues to progress, Hipwell said she predicts consumers will begin to see early elements implemented into common devices over the next few years, with some early products already in development.
“I think early elements of it will definitely be within the next five years,” Hipwell said. “Then, it will just be a matter of maturing the technology and how advanced, how realistic and how widespread it becomes.”
Original Article: Enhanced Touch Screens Could Help You ‘Feel’ Objects
More from: Texas A&M University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Haptic technology
- HaptX Advances Vision for Full-Body Haptics With Haption Partnership
HaptX makes some of the most formidable haptic gloves around thanks to the company’s microfluidic technology – just take a look at the HaptX Gloves DK2 for proof. But the company isn’t focused purely ...
- Smart Haptics 2021 to Feature Microsoft, Ford, Toyota, Lofelt, Ultraleap, Boras Technologies, and More
Smart Haptics 2021 is coming to San Diego, CA, and online, December 1-2, 2021. This two-day event is a technical conference focused on the commercialization of haptic technology. The 2021 theme is: ...
- Smart Haptics 2021 to Feature Microsoft, Ford, Toyota, Lofelt, Ultraleap, Boréas Technologies, and More
Smart Haptics 2021 is coming to San Diego, CA, and online, December 1-2, 2021. This two-day event is a technical conference focused on the commercialization of haptic technology. The 2021 theme is: ...
- Haptic Technology Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2028
Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Haptic Technology Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business ...
- 'Feeling' Virtual Objects in Virtual Space With 3D-Haptics Technology
Is this a next-level CAD HMI (human-machine interface)? Miraisens Inc., a Tokyo-based company, recently unveiled what they are calling "3D-Haptics Technology." This new technology allows users to ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Haptic technology
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Human-machine interface
- Mxzzand Industrial Accessories Kernel Touch Screen Human Machine Interface 16M Flash Memory for Raspberry Pi A+/B+/Raspberry Pi2: Amazon.co.uk: Computers & Accessories
The product is compatible with Raspberry Pi A+/B+/Raspberry Pi2 with a resolution of 800 x 480 and realistic RGB 65K colours. 2. The product features a TFT screen with built-in 4-wire resistant touch ...
- 5 Startups That Are Shaping the Future of the Healthcare Industry
"The Fourth Industrial age is here," says Daniel Kraft, a healthcare futurist and medical doctor. "It's transforming how we get our digital banking done, how we stream movies. But healthcare is still ...
- Brain implants could be the next computer mouse
What the world’s fastest brain-typist is telling us about the future of computer interfaces. In a 12-by-20-foot room at a skilled-nursing facility in Menlo Park, California, researchers are testing ...
- Enhanced Touch Screens Could Help Users "Feel" Objects
Researchers are working to better define how the finger interacts with a device with the hope of aiding in the further development of technology that goes beyond sensing and reacting to your touch.
- Commerce Unit Seeks Comment On Brain Interface Exports
The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said Monday it is seeking public comment on brain-computer interface technology and the possibility that this emerging technology will ...