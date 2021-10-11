A new composite fabric can deactivate both biological threats, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and chemical threats

Programmable crystalline sponge-textile composite for elimination of biological and chemical threats
Versatile fabric is effective against virus that causes COVID-19
A Northwestern University research team has developed a versatile composite fabric that can deactivate both biological threats, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and chemical threats, such as those used in chemical warfare. A material that is effective against both classes of threats is rare.
The material also is reusable. It can be restored to its original state after the fabric has been exposed to threats by a simple bleach treatment. The promising fabric could be used in face masks and other protective clothing.
“Having a bifunctional material that has the ability to deactivate both chemical and biological toxic agents is crucial since the complexity to integrate multiple materials to do the job is high,” said Northwestern’s Omar Farha, an expert in metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, which is the basis for the technology.
Farha, a professor of chemistry in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, is a co-corresponding author of the study. He is a member of Northwestern’s International Institute for Nanotechnology.
The MOF/fiber composite builds on an earlier study in which Farha’s team created a nanomaterial that deactivates toxic nerve agents. With some small manipulations, the researchers were able to also incorporate antiviral and antibacterial agents into the material.
MOFs are “sophisticated bath sponges,” Farha said. The nano-sized materials are designed with a lot of holes that can capture gases, vapors and other agents the way a sponge captures water. In the new composite fabric, the cavities of the MOFs have catalysts that can deactivate toxic chemicals, viruses and bacteria. The porous nanomaterial can be easily coated on textile fibers.
The study was published recently in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).
The researchers found that the MOF/fiber composite exhibited rapid activity against SARS-CoV-2 and both gram-negative bacteria (E. coli) and gram-positive bacteria (S. aureus). Also, the active chlorine-loaded MOF/fiber composite rapidly degraded sulfur mustard gas and its chemical simulant (2-chloroethyl ethyl sulfide, CEES). The nanopores of the MOF material coated on the textile are wide enough to allow sweat and water to escape.
The composite material is scalable, Farha added, as it only requires basic textile processing equipment currently used by industry. When incorporated into a facemask, the material should be able to work both ways: protecting the mask wearer from virus in his or her vicinity as well as protecting individuals who come into contact with an infected person wearing the mask.
The researchers also were able to develop an understanding of the material’s active sites down to atomic level. This allows them and others to derive structure-property relationships that can lead to the creation of other MOF-based composites.
Original Article: A rare feat: Material protects against both biological and chemical threats
More from: Northwestern University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Composite fabric
- Surging oil prices lift material, energy stocks on Wall Ston October 11, 2021 at 8:24 am
"at-above-post addthis_tool" data-url=" YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices surged again on Monday to multi-year peaks, giving a fillip to materials and energy shares and helping U.S. stocks to reverse ...
- New Versatile Composite Fabric Helps Deactivate Biological, Chemical Threatson October 11, 2021 at 8:07 am
A versatile composite fabric has been developed by a research group at Northwestern University. The fabric has the potential to deactivate both biological threats, like the novel coronavirus ...
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging oil prices lift material, energy stocks on Wall Ston October 11, 2021 at 6:18 am
Graphic: World FX rates * U.S. stock futures pare losses, Nikkei aided by yen drop * Oil leads energy complex higher, stokes inflation risk * Dollar reaches highest on yen since late 2018 NEW ...
- Composite Decking & Railing Market 2021: Major Manufacturers, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast to 2026on October 11, 2021 at 1:25 am
Global “Composite Decking and Railing Market” research report provides deep insight into the current and future state ...
- Sicona to enter European battery market through proposed Joint Venture with Leading Edge Materials in Swedenon October 10, 2021 at 6:58 pm
Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd ("Sicona"), a groundbreaking battery materials technology company, has executed a non-binding heads of agreement (the "HoA") with the 100% owned Swedish subsidiary ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Composite fabric
Go deeper with Bing News on:
MOF-based composites
- New Versatile Composite Fabric Helps Deactivate Biological, Chemical Threatson October 11, 2021 at 8:07 am
A versatile composite fabric has been developed by a research group at Northwestern University. The fabric has the potential to deactivate both biological threats, like the novel coronavirus ...
- Northwestern University: A rare feat: Material protects against both biological and chemical threatson October 10, 2021 at 11:12 pm
A Northwestern University research team has developed a versatile composite fabric that can deactivate both biological threats, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and chemical threats ...
- New Material Developed to Counter Biological, Chemical Threats; Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Mustard Gas [Study]on October 9, 2021 at 9:14 am
In a new international study, researchers have described a versatile composite fabric that can neutralize both biological and chemical threats.
- A rare feat: Material protects against both biological and chemical threatson October 7, 2021 at 5:00 pm
This allows them and others to derive structure-property relationships that can lead to the creation of other MOF-based composites. The title of the paper is "Immobilized Regenerable Active ...
- US stocks rose amid Fed decisionon September 22, 2021 at 11:00 pm
Shanghai Composite ended morning trading off of the ... China Ministry of Finance (MOF) to sell CNY5.0B in 2-year bonds and CNY2.0B in 5-year bonds in Hong Kong on Sept 23rd. - China PBOC to ...