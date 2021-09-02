The University of New Brunswick (UNB) is a public university with two primary campuses in Fredericton and Saint John, New Brunswick
The Latest Bing News on:
University of New Brunswick Research
- The State of Labor in America
Covid cases are surging and unemployment benefits are ending as we head into Labor Day. The Delta variant is pushing the U.S. to a daily average of more than 100,000 cases – the highest total since ...
- Rutgers Faculty Receives Grant to Improve End-of-Life Cancer Care
One of your neighbors posted in Health & Fitness. Click through to read what they have to say. (The views expressed in this post are the author’s own.) ...
- First-of-its-kind bionic arm restores natural behaviors in patients with upper limb amputations
Cleveland Clinic researchers have engineered a first-of-its-kind bionic arm for patients with upper-limb amputations that allows wearers to think, behave and function like a person without an ...
- New Chief of Thoracic & Head & Neck Medical Oncology Named
One of your neighbors posted in Health & Fitness. Click through to read what they have to say. (The views expressed in this post are the author’s own.) ...
- More pharmacy vaccines could allow docs to take on thousands of new patients, researcher says
Chris Folkins is a researcher with the New Brunswick Institute for Research Data and Training at the University of New Brunswick. (Submitted by Chris Folkins) Folkins said the project, which was ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
University of New Brunswick Research
The Latest Bing News on:
University of New Brunswick Discovery
- Effort to rename bridge for Rutgers Nobel Prize winner gains traction
"This discovery has saved millions of ... They influenced the trajectories of the towns of New Brunswick and Highland Park, Rutgers University, and the state of New Jersey. Honoring Waksman ...
- Warrior trees: Distinct DNA of 'survivor' pines may hold the key to mountain pine beetle resiliency
Alberta researchers unlocking the genetic secrets of lodgepole pines that can survive attacks by mountain pine beetles hope the trees can help a new generation ... Cooke, a University of Alberta ...
- Warrior trees: Distinct DNA of 'survivor' pines may hold the key to mountain pine-beetle resiliency
Alberta researchers unlocking the genetic secrets of lodgepole pines that can survive attacks by mountain pine beetles hope the trees can help a new generation of hardier ... "fingerprint," said ...
- Biotech Company Valo Health To Open New Office In Princeton
PRINCETON, NJ â€” A biotech company is all set to open a new office in Princeton. Valo Health, an AI-powered drug discovery company ... "And Princeton University is right here.
- New regional innovation hub to accelerate tech, enhance diversity in entrepreneurship
Rutgers Business School Professor Jeffrey Robinson will play a major role in new federally funded regional hub for entrepreneurship.