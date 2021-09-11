The University of Lisbon (ULisboa) is a public research university in Lisbon, and the largest university in Portugal
- Jorge Sampaio, former president of Portugal, dies at 81
Jorge Sampaio, a former two-term president of Portugal and one of the most prominent political figures of his generation, has died. He was 81. The current Portuguese ...
- Large herbivore can reduce fire risks
The use of large herbivores can be an effective means to prevent and mitigate wildfires, especially in places facing land abandonment. They can replace much more costly solutions like firefighting or ...
In many parts of the world, socio-economic drivers are causing large-scale land abandonment. Nomadic practices and pastoralism are decreasing worldwide as well. As a result, areas gradually grow ...
- Universities in Lisbon, Macau and Beijing form alliance to teach Portuguese in China
The University of Lisbon, the University of Macau and the University of Foreign Studies in Beijing signed a protocol for the creation of the University Alliance for the Teaching of Portuguese Language ...
- Solar has the green light to power the energy transition, commissioner tells EU PVSEC
of the University of Lisbon. With the online conference and exhibition to run until Friday, the first of four panel discussions took place today, with a two-part subject to open the expert forums. The ...
- Some brain functions may improve with age
To look more closely at this question, a team led by Dr. João Veríssimo from the University of Lisbon in Portugal and Dr. Michael Ullman from Georgetown University studied more than 700 older adults ...
- 21 of the best things to do in Lisbon
There are enough world-class attractions in Lisbon to keep you busy whether you’re here for the weekend or a longer holiday; we’ve covered the best in our handy guide.
- Portuguese researchers now discover potential drug combo against COVID-19
Lisbon/UNI/Xinhua: A research team in Portugal has found three existing drugs that can help inhibit COVID-19 effects, the Diario de Noticias of Portugal daily reported Tuesday.
- Portuguese researchers discover potential drug combo against COVID-19
During the pre-clinical research, the team from the Institute of Chemical and Biological Technology of NOVA University Lisbon discovered ... to have a pre-clinical discovery, and now she hopes ...