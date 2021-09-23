Soongsil University (SSU) is the first modern university in Korea, dating its history back to 1897
- Winged Microchip Is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure – The Size of a Grain of Sand
The size of a grain of sand, dispersed microfliers could monitor air pollution, airborne disease, and environmental contamination. Northwestern University engineers have added a new capability to ...
Researchers have developed microchips as small as a grain of sand, capable of gliding great distances and transmitting data remotely.
- Remains found in fourth-century Korean 'Moon Temple' prove human sacrifice by ancient Silla no myth
A 1,700-year-old skeleton was found at South Korea's Wolseong Palace, four years after two other bodies were excavated inches away. Experts say they're confident the three were human sacrifices.
- Remains of Likely Human Sacrifice Victim Found in Foundation of Korean Palace
Archaeologists in Gyeongju, South Korea, have unearthed the remains of a woman who was probably sacrificed during construction of the Wolseong palace fortress in the fourth century C.E. This is the ...
South Korea has amended existing legislation in order to force both Google and Apple to allow alternative payment systems to be used for their mobile app stores.
- You binge drink because of trigger in your brain, say scientists
The discovery opens the door to new therapies ... above that threshold does not make it worse, South Korea’s Soongsil University said.