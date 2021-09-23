No cold storage needed: A microneedle patch can deliver COVID-19 DNA vaccine

This microneedle patch could someday replace a needle for delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
Credit: Adapted from ACS Nano 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.1c03252
More than 2 billion people worldwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, many who live in resource-limited countries haven’t been able to get vaccines, partly because these areas lack temperature-controlled shipping and storage facilities. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a microneedle patch that delivers a COVID-19 DNA vaccine into the skin, causing strong immune responses in cells and mice. Importantly, the patch can be stored for over 30 days at room temperature.
To date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized three vaccines for use during the COVID-19 pandemic: one based on protein, and two on RNA. All of them must be kept refrigerated or frozen, which limits their distribution to remote or resource-limited areas. In addition, the vaccines must be administered by a healthcare worker as an injection into a muscle. Because immune cells aren’t typically found in muscles, scientists have investigated various ways to deliver vaccines into the skin, which contains abundant antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and could therefore generate a stronger immune response. Hui Li, Guangjun Nie, Hai Wang and colleagues wanted to develop a microneedle patch that efficiently delivers a COVID-19 vaccine under the skin, causing potent and durable immunity without the need for a cold chain or painful injections.
The researchers based their vaccine on DNA, which is easier to make than RNA or protein. It’s also more stable than RNA. However, in clinical trials, intramuscular DNA vaccines have been limited in their effectiveness because, unlike RNA or protein, the DNA must find its way inside the cell nucleus to work. By delivering the vaccine into APC-rich skin rather than muscle, the researchers reasoned that they could increase the chances that the DNA would enter the nucleus of an APC.
To make their delivery system, the team attached DNA sequences encoding either the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or nucleocapsid protein to the surface of non-toxic nanoparticles. Inside the nanoparticles was an adjuvant — a molecule that helps stimulate an immune response. Then, the researchers coated a microneedle patch with the vaccine nanoparticles. The small rectangular patch contained 100 biodegradable microneedles, each less than 1/10 the diameter of a bee’s stinger, that could painlessly penetrate the skin’s outer layer. The researchers tested the system in mice, showing that the spike-protein-encoding microneedle patch caused strong antibody and T-cell responses, with no observable side effects. Because the vaccine patches can be stored at room temperature for at least 30 days without losing efficacy, they could be an important tool for developing COVID-19 vaccines with global accessibility, the researchers say.
Original Article: Microneedle patch delivers COVID-19 DNA vaccine; doesn’t require cold storage
More from: American Chemical Society | Chinese Academy of Sciences
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microneedle patch
- This Startup Raised $20.7 Million To Develop A Kid-Friendly Wart Treatmenton September 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm
VeraDermics, a startup founded by dermatologists, hopes to take the pain out of wart treatments with a band-aid-like solution. Its secret sauce? Microneedles.
- Microneedle patch delivers COVID-19 DNA vaccine, doesn't require cold storageon September 22, 2021 at 7:21 am
More than 2 billion people worldwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, many who live in resource-limited countries haven't been able to get vaccines, partly because these areas lack ...
- This Microneedle Patch Can Penetrate Biofilm To Treat Infected Woundson September 19, 2021 at 11:27 am
Advertisement Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, can be painful and debilitating to treat because antibiotic-resistant “biofilms” grow on the damaged tissue. However, it has been ...
- Microneedle array delivers medication directly to a woundon September 17, 2021 at 3:03 am
An engineer from Purdue University has developed a new method of treating wounds for people who suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. Rahim Rahimi is an assistant professor in the School of Materials ...
- Microneedle patch penetrates biofilms to treat chronic woundson September 16, 2021 at 11:12 am
Chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers can be very difficult to treat, partially because of antibiotic-resistant "biofilms" that form over the affected tissue. A new type of microneedle patch, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Microneedle patch
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biodegradable microneedles
- Microneedle patch delivers COVID-19 DNA vaccine; doesn’t require cold storageon September 22, 2021 at 8:30 am
More than 2 billion people worldwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, many who live in resource-limited countries haven’t been able to get vaccines, partly because these areas lack ...
- This Microneedle Patch Can Penetrate Biofilm To Treat Infected Woundson September 19, 2021 at 11:27 am
Advertisement Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, can be painful and debilitating to treat because antibiotic-resistant “biofilms” grow on the damaged tissue. However, it has been ...
- Microneedle patch penetrates biofilms to treat chronic woundson September 16, 2021 at 11:12 am
Chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers can be very difficult to treat, partially because of antibiotic-resistant "biofilms" that form over the affected tissue. A new type of microneedle patch, ...
- Purdue microneedles (IMAGE)on September 16, 2021 at 9:36 am
Rahim Rahimi’s flexible biodegradable microneedle array contains calcium peroxide. The microneedles pierce the biofilm layer of a wound and deliver the medicine to oxygenate the tissue and ...
- Biodegradable Urethane’s Potential for Drug-Delivery Implantson September 7, 2021 at 5:00 pm
PGSU is a biodegradable, flexible elastomer that is known to have ... such as a rod-shaped implant, microspheres, microneedles, fibers, sheets, and scaffolds of various geometries. Hydralese (PGSU) ...