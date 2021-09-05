Kansai University, abbreviated as Kandai, or Kansaidai, is a private non-sectarian and coeducational university located in Suita, Osaka, Japan as well as in two other locations: Sakai and Takatsuki, Osaka
The Latest Bing News on:
Kansai University Research
- Scientists Reveal New Phenomenon: Clone Devaluation Effect
Scientists have published a new study that reveals a phenomenon called clone devaluation effect. They evaluated how humans respond to images of people with the same face, which is similar to how human ...
- Unease beyond the uncanny valley: How people react to the same faces
A team of researchers from Kyushu University, Ritsumeikan University, and Kansai University ... Senior Researcher from BKC Research Organization of Social Science at Ritsumeikan University.
- American Funds EuroPacific Growth Fund®
He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan ... Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an ...
- Egg allergies likely caused by problems in the gut, study finds
The scientists at Kansai Medical University studied children with or ... change depending on the person’s dietary habits. The research team analyzed genes from the excrement of children aged ...
- The Tragedy of the Part-Time Lecturer: Poverty on the Rise Among Japan’s PhDs
Higher education in Japan is supported by an army of part-time lecturers who are unable to secure stable employment or decent wages despite their advanced degrees. The pandemic has highlighted the ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Kansai University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Kansai University Discovery
- Colt Data Centre Services to Build New 45MW Osaka Keihanna Data Centre
This 42,000m 2, 45MW facility will be located in Keihanna Science City, in the Kansai area. The site will be ready to service Colt DCS customers in early 2023. This carrier neutral and diversely ...
- Scientists created ‘smell of fear’ in a lab. Mice exposed to it lived longer
Paralyzing fear might be the key to keeping patients alive, a study of mice suggests, according to a team of researchers at Kansai Medical University ... The discovery was published in the ...
- Tokyo now wants Okinawa to be pillaged for sand for U.S. base
The documents have been submitted for an application to change the design of the site following the discovery that the ... work for the construction of Kansai International Airport and Kobe ...
- Covid-19: Infections in Japan reach another record high, as severe cases in Tokyo hit sombre milestone
Satoko Itani, associate professor at Kansai University in Japan, told Al Jazeera that although it was “challenging to prove a direct causal relationship” between the Games-related infections ...
- Discovery Made While Stranded Along a Highway: Self-awareness Leads to Mental Health Awareness
Max's life at the University of California, Berkeley, was not easy times. He struggled with a physical injury which led him to his own downward spiral of mental health issues. Since then ...