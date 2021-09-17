It looks like AI can make better clinical decisions than humans

via Université de Montréal
AI can make better clinical decisions than humans: study
It’s an old adage: there’s no harm in getting a second opinion. But what if that second opinion could be generated by a computer, using artificial intelligence? Would it come up with better treatment recommendations than your professional proposes?
A pair of Canadian mental-health researchers believe it can. In a study published in the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, Marc Lanovaz of Université de Montréal and Kieva Hranchuk of St. Lawrence College, in Ontario, make a case for using AI in treating behavioural problems.
“Medical and educational professionals frequently disagree on the effectiveness of behavioral interventions, which may cause people to receive inadequate treatment,” said Lanovaz, an associate professor who heads the Applied Behavioural Research Lab at UdeM’s School of Psychoeducation.
To find a better way, Lanovaz and Hranchuk, a professor of behavioural science and behavioural psychology at St. Lawrence, compiled simulated data from 1,024 individuals receiving treatment for behavioral issues.
The researchers then compared the treatment conclusions drawn in each case by five doctoral-level behavior analysts with those produced by a computer model the two academics developed using machine learning.
“The five professionals only came to the same conclusions approximately 75 per cent of the time,” said Lanovaz. “More importantly, machine learning produced fewer decision-making errors than did all the professionals.”
Given these very positive results, the next step would be to “integrate our models in an app that could automatically make decisions or provide feedback about how treatment is progressing,” he added.
The goal, the researchers believe, should be to use machine learning to facilitate the work of professionals, not actually replace them, while also making treatment decisions more consistent and predictable.
“For example, doctors could someday use the technology to help them decide whether to continue or terminate the treatment of people with disorders as varied as autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression,” Lanovaz said.
“Individualized clinical and educational decision-making is one of the cornerstones of psychological and behavioral treatment. Our study may thus lead to better treatment options for the millions of individuals who receive these types of services worldwide.”
Original Article: AI can make better clinical decisions than humans: study
More from: Université de Montréal | St. Lawrence College
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Artificial intelligence decision making
- Crunching the chaos: Athenium Analytics uses artificial intelligence to assess risk for insurance industryon September 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Scanning the Athenium Analytics Twitter feed is a reminder that somewhere in the world at any given moment, a wildfire, hurricane, record-setting heat or tornado may be unleashing havoc.
- OODA Loop – Clapper and Ashley on Joint Ops/Intel Operations, Decision-making, the History and Future of Intelligence and the Cyber Threaton September 16, 2021 at 4:47 pm
OODA Loop - Clapper and Ashley on Joint Ops/Intel Operations, Decision-making, the History and Future of Intelligence and the Cyber Threat - ...
- How artificial intelligence improves geoscientist efficiency for faster, better decision-makingon September 16, 2021 at 9:39 am
He knew it could help the company’s geoscience division overcome an efficiency challenge related to seismic interpretation. The issue was that instead of devoting most of their time to the art of ...
- New report assesses progress and risks of artificial intelligenceon September 16, 2021 at 9:03 am
Artificial intelligence has reached a critical turning point in its evolution, according to a new report by an international panel of experts assessing the state of the field.
- Artificial Intelligence Improves Decision-Making in Global Telemedicine Market Booting Uptake, Says Fairfield Market Researchon September 16, 2021 at 5:50 am
Huge Datasets and Artificial Intelligence an Ideal Combination ... that could improve health outcomes and permit better decision-making by artificial intelligence (AI), boding well for ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Artificial intelligence decision making
Go deeper with Bing News on:
AI decision making
- How artificial intelligence improves geoscientist efficiency for faster, better decision-makingon September 16, 2021 at 9:39 am
He knew it could help the company’s geoscience division overcome an efficiency challenge related to seismic interpretation. The issue was that instead of devoting most of their time to the art of ...
- The U.N. Warns That AI Can Pose A Threat To Human Rightson September 16, 2021 at 9:10 am
A new report by the U.N. human rights office warns that artificial intelligence has the potential to facilitate "unprecedented level of surveillance across the globe by state and private actors." ...
- New report assesses progress and risks of artificial intelligenceon September 16, 2021 at 9:03 am
Artificial intelligence has reached a critical turning point in its evolution, according to a new report by an international panel of experts assessing the state of the field.
- AI system identifies buildings damaged by wildfireon September 16, 2021 at 8:06 am
People around the globe have suffered the nerve-wracking anxiety of waiting weeks or months to find out if their homes have been damaged by wildfires that scorch with increased intensity. Now, once ...
- UN Urges Moratorium on AI Tech That Threatens Rightson September 16, 2021 at 7:32 am
The UN called Wednesday for a moratorium on artificial intelligence systems like facial recognition technology that threaten human rights until "guardrails" are in place against violations. UN High ...