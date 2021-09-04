Improving frozen food quality, safety and energy use with a new isochoric freezing method

via Agricultural Research Service
Shifting to a new food freezing method could make for safer and better quality frozen foods while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, according to a new study by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and University of California-Berkeley scientists.
“A complete change over to this new method of food freezing worldwide could cut energy use by as much as 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours each year while reducing the carbon emissions that go along with generating that power by 4.6 billion kg, the equivalent of removing roughly one million cars from roads,” said ARS research food technologist Cristina Bilbao-Sainz. She is with the Healthy Processed Foods Research Unit, part of ARS’s Western Regional Research Center (WRRC) in Albany.
“These savings could be achieved without requiring any significant changes in current frozen food manufacturing equipment and infrastructure, if food manufacturers adopt this concept,” Bilbao-Sainz added.
The new freezing method, called isochoric freezing, works by storing foods in a sealed, rigid container—typically made of hard plastic or metal—completely filled with a liquid such as water. Unlike conventional freezing in which the food is exposed to the air and freezes solid at temperatures below 32 degrees F, isochoric freezing preserves food without turning it to solid ice.
As long as the food stays immersed in the liquid portion, it is protected from ice crystallization, which is the main threat to food quality.
“Energy savings come from not having to freeze foods completely solid, which uses a huge amount of energy, plus there is no need to resort to energy-intensive cold storage protocols such as quick freezing to avoid ice crystal formation,” Bilbao-Sainz said.
Isochoric freezing also allows for higher quality storage of fresh foods such as tomatoes, sweet cherries and potatoes that are otherwise difficult to preserve with conventional freezing.
Another benefit of isochoric freezing is that it also kills microbial contaminants during processing.
“The entire food production chain could use isochoric freezing—everyone from growers to food processors, product producers to wholesalers, to retailers. The process will even work in a person’s freezer at home after they purchase a product—all without requiring any major investments in new equipment,” said WRRC center director Tara McHugh, co-leader of this study. “With all of the many potential benefits, if this innovative concept catches on, it could be the next revolution in freezing foods.”
UC-Berkeley biomedical engineer Boris Rubinsky, co-leader of this project, first developed the isochoric freezing method to cryopreserve tissues and organs for transplants.
Since then, ARS and UC-Berkeley have applied for a joint patent for applying isochoric freezing to preserving food. The research team is now developing the best applications for this technology in the frozen foods industry, especially scaling up the technology to an industrial level. They also are seeking commercial partners to help transfer the technology to the commercial sector.
UC-Berkeley mechanical engineer Matthew Powell-Palm, one of the lead authors of the study paper, noted that “isochoric freezing is a cross-cutting technology with promising applications in not only the food industry, but in medicine, biology, even space travel.”
Original Article: New Food Freezing Concept Improves Quality, Increases Safety and Cuts Energy Use
More from: Agricultural Research Service (ARS) | University of California Berkeley
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Isochoric freezing
- New food freezing concept improves quality, increases safety and cuts energy useon September 2, 2021 at 4:52 pm
Shifting to a new food freezing method could make for safer and better quality frozen foods while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, according to a new study by U.S. Department of ...
- Research Programs and Projects at this Locationon August 28, 2021 at 5:00 pm
ARS research is organized into National Programs. Within each National Program are research projects. Listed below are the National Programs and research projects currently conducted at this location.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Isochoric freezing
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Freezing foods
- Power outage? Here’s what to do with refrigerated and frozen foodson September 3, 2021 at 10:00 am
A refrigerator should keep food cold for six hours and a half-full ... Sox fans Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. 10 ‘senior tax freeze’ homeowners will have to pay $273,000 more this year ...
- After break-in theft of frozen food, a 76-year-old has soured on her longtime Peoria homeon September 3, 2021 at 2:36 am
A 14-day supply of frozen meals was taken from Esther Bugg's home, where for nearly 40 years in residence, "we haven't had any problems," she says.
- New food freezing concept improves quality, increases safety and cuts energy useon September 2, 2021 at 4:52 pm
Shifting to a new food freezing method could make for safer and better quality frozen foods while saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, according to a new study by U.S. Department of ...
- Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Share, Future Trends, Size, Applications, Types, Top Leading Players, Drivers and Forecast 2021-2027on September 2, 2021 at 4:04 am
Global “ Frozen Breakfast Foods Market ” research report describes market size growth rate analysis, market size estimates, recent developments, sales growth rate comparison by type, market share by ...
- Learn how to freeze and dehydrate food Sept. 11 in Elginon September 1, 2021 at 4:12 pm
The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley is offering a Sept. 11 program on how to freeze and dehydrate different types of food. Daily Herald Interested in saving money on groceries and prolonging ...