Going optical instead of electronic to speed up computation by up to 1000 times at 1 trillion operations per second

Hybrid Photonics Labs at Skoltech
An international research team led by Skoltech and IBM has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating photons rather than electrons. In addition to direct power saving, the switch requires no cooling and is really fast: At 1 trillion operations per second, it is between 100 and 1,000 times faster than today’s top-notch commercial transistors.
The study comes out Wednesday in Nature.
Original Article: New optical ‘transistor’ to speed up computation up to 1,000 times, at lowest switching energy possible
More from: Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology | IBM Research
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Optical switch
- Single Photon Switch Can Speed Computation Up to 1,000 timeson September 23, 2021 at 11:06 am
An international research team led by Skoltech and IBM has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a ...
- Razer Huntsman V2 review: "New tech brings the focus back to pure speed"on September 23, 2021 at 9:08 am
The Razer Huntsman V2 takes things back to basics, with fewer fancy RGB effects and no USB-passthrough. However, it remains a master class in speed and responsiveness. Razer has, once again, refreshed ...
- New optical 'transistor' to speed up computation up to 1,000 times, at lowest switching energy possibleon September 23, 2021 at 8:11 am
An international research team has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating photons rather than ...
- New optical 'transistor' speeds up computation up to 1,000 times, at lowest switching energy possibleon September 22, 2021 at 8:00 am
An international research team led by Skoltech and IBM has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating ...
- A sound choice or two: Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard line reviewon September 21, 2021 at 1:49 pm
Razer is clever in how it positions itself within the PC gaming peripheral market. Despite having brand recognition equal to giants in the peripheral space, Razer seems more in touch with its ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Optical switch
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Optical computers
- New optical 'transistor' to speed up computation up to 1,000 times, at lowest switching energy possibleon September 23, 2021 at 8:11 am
An international research team has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating photons rather than ...
- New optical 'transistor' speeds up computation up to 1,000 times, at lowest switching energy possibleon September 22, 2021 at 8:00 am
An international research team led by Skoltech and IBM has created an extremely energy-efficient optical switch that could replace electronic transistors in a new generation of computers manipulating ...
- Compact amplifier could revolutionize optical communicationon September 21, 2021 at 6:09 am
Researchers present a unique optical amplifier that is expected to revolutionize both space and fiber communication. The new amplifier offers high performance, is compact enough to integrate into a ...
- Compact amplifier could revolutionise optical communicationon September 21, 2021 at 5:33 am
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a unique optical amplifier that is expected to revolutionize both space and fiber communication. The new amplifier offers high ...
- The mysterious optical device Jan van Eyck may have used to paint his masterpieceson September 20, 2021 at 5:30 am
For centuries, the work of Flemish painter Jan van Eyck (c. 1390–1441) has perplexed art historians. Van Eyck is famed for his empirical use of perspective, yet many have struggled to find geometrical ...