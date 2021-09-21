Breakthrough: A mask the instantaneously deactivates SARS-COV-2

via Catholic University of Valencia
The intelligent fabric of these masks has been created by a team of researchers from the San Alberto Magno Traslational Centre (CITSAM-UCV), led by professor Ángel Serrano.
Original Article: RESEARCHERS RELEASE MASKS THAT INSTANTANEOUSLY DEACTIVATE SARS-COV-2
More from: Valencia Catholic University Saint Vincent Martyr
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Intelligent fabric
- Researchers release masks that instantaneously deactivate SARS-CoV-2on September 20, 2021 at 5:27 am
The Catholic University of Valencia and Valencian company Visor Medical, manufacturer of preventive health technology for innovation, have released a type IIR surgical mask with an intelligent fabric ...
- New surgical mask with an intelligent fabric can instantaneously deactivate SARS-COV-2 viruson September 19, 2021 at 11:49 pm
The intelligent fabric of these masks has been created by a team of researchers from the San Alberto Magno Traslational Centre (CITSAM-UCV), led by professor Ángel Serrano.
- With Acquisition of Outdoor Living Brands, Lynx Franchising Makes Home Services Playon September 17, 2021 at 10:10 am
fabric, textile and electronics restorer FRSTeam, and Intelligent Office, a temporary and virtual office space franchise. Collectively, OLB’s brands add more than 250 locations and $123.5 million in ...
- Future of Testing in Education: Artificial Intelligenceon September 16, 2021 at 4:02 am
This approach makes testing more ubiquitous and useful for teachers because the methods are woven into the fabric of learning ... kind of system includes an intelligent tutoring system (ITS ...
- Juniper enables Mist to handle network-fabric managementon September 15, 2021 at 8:54 am
Using Mist Cloud for campus fabric environments means the EVPN-VXLAN ... to reduce the costs of running SD-WAN and WANs by making intelligent routing decisions based on sessions and application ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Intelligent fabric
Go deeper with Bing News on:
FFPCOVID MASK
- Researchers release masks that instantaneously deactivate SARS-CoV-2on September 20, 2021 at 5:27 am
The Catholic University of Valencia and Valencian company Visor Medical, manufacturer of preventive health technology for innovation, have released a type IIR surgical mask with an intelligent fabric ...
- New surgical mask with an intelligent fabric can instantaneously deactivate SARS-COV-2 viruson September 19, 2021 at 11:49 pm
The intelligent fabric of these masks has been created by a team of researchers from the San Alberto Magno Traslational Centre (CITSAM-UCV), led by professor Ángel Serrano.