An eco-friendly way to dye blue jeans

The process of dyeing jeans is one of the top sources of pollution within the fashion industry. New research found a more eco-friendly alternative.
(Photo by Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA)
New dyeing technology is sustainable, uses less water and has better color payoff
Flared or skinny, distressed or acid-washed—we all love our blue jeans. But those coveted pieces of denim are wreaking havoc on the environment.
That’s why researchers from the University of Georgia developed a new indigo dyeing technology that’s kinder on the planet. The new technique reduces water usage and eliminates the toxic chemicals that make the dyeing process so environmentally damaging. And to top it off, the technology streamlines the process and secures more color than traditional methods.
“The textile industry is a classic example of an environmental polluter, and one of the major causes of pollution in the industry is coloration,” said Sergiy Minko, a corresponding author of the study and the Georgia Power Professor of Fiber and Polymer Science in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences. Originally, natural indigo was used to dye textiles. Introduced to the Colonies in the 1700s, indigo was an important cash crop for early America. But the discovery of a way to produce synthetic indigo almost entirely wiped the natural indigo market off the map.
Indigo isn’t water soluble, though, and has to be reduced with toxic chemicals prior to using it to dye clothing. The denim industry uses more than 45,000 tons of synthetic indigo a year, along with over 84,000 tons of sodium hydrosulfite as reducing agent and 53,000 tons of lye.
Eliminating toxic chemicals
It takes between 50 to 100 liters of water to dye just one pair of jeans. And that water, chock-full of toxic chemicals, has to go somewhere. Although there are now regulations in place requiring U.S. plants to somewhat purify that wastewater, the industry simply released it into the environment for decades, corroding sewage pipes on its way to rivers and the ocean. Even now, chemical-contaminated water inevitably winds up in local waterways, particularly in the industrial factories in developing nations where production is frequently outsourced.
Published in the journal Green Chemistry, the new method of dyeing uses natural indigo (though the streamlined process could also use synthetic) and completely eliminates the use of harmful chemicals used in conventional methods. It also requires only one coat of the indigo to secure over 90% of the color, significantly reducing the amount of water needed to dye the fabric. Conventional methods require up to eight dips in dye solution and secure only 70% to 80%.
“You don’t reduce the indigo in this process; you don’t dissolve it,” Minko said. “You simply mix it with nanocellulose fibrils and deposit it on the surface of the textile. And you can change the shade of blue by the amount of indigo particles added in the mixture.”
Nanocellulose is a relatively recent creation that consist of wood pulp you’d normally see used in the paper industry. The new technology mixes indigo particles with the nanofibers and then deposits them on the surface of the textile, essentially “gluing” the color in place.
Increasing industry sustainability
The textile industry has long been known as one of the world’s most significant sources of pollution. And in the 20th century, when the world’s population skyrocketed, so did the need for mass-produced textiles, making the already bad pollution problem even worse.
Levi Strauss patented the first pair of jeans in 1873, and the practical pant soon became a fashion mainstay. Billions of pairs are now sold each year, comprising a market valued at over $90 billion.
Denim and jeans manufacturing are a big market, so even small changes in the industry could have huge impacts.” —Sergiy Minko, Georgia Power Professor of Fiber and Polymer Science
Although the new technology still needs to be commercialized, it’s a viable option for making the denim industry more sustainable.
“Denim and jeans manufacturing are a big market, so even small changes in the industry could have huge impacts,” Minko said. “There are populations that are looking for products that are made in environmentally friendly ways. And as regulations become tougher, the industry will have to adapt.”
Original Article: Scientists find eco-friendly way to dye blue jeans
More from: University of Georgia
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Dyeing technology
- iGen Perspective: Is higher education a dying industry?on September 20, 2021 at 5:23 am
Gen. Gen Tech. Gen Wii. Net Gen. Post-Millennials and Zoomers… all titles used to describe my generation. See a common theme here? Yep, TECH. Technology has transformed our way of life. What makes ...
- This is Global Hair Color & Dye Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Top Companies Outlook 2021-2028on September 19, 2021 at 11:39 pm
Market Overview Through the statistical analysis the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Hair Color Dye industry including capacity production production value cost profit supply ...
- Calik Denim, Aware Debut Traceable Waterless Dye Solutionon September 17, 2021 at 4:00 am
Calik Denim debuted a waterless denim dyeing process equipped with The Movement’s Aware traceability solution.
- Dye Medical Laser Market Segmentation, Production Cost, Size, Share, Supply Chain Analysis with Future Forecaston September 16, 2021 at 11:38 pm
Sep 17, 2021 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry." Global “Dye Medical Laser Market” ...
- Hearing for 1979 homicide suspect James Dye to continue next month with third witness testimonyon September 16, 2021 at 7:18 pm
The preliminary hearing in the case of James Dye, 65, who was arrested for the unsolved 1979 homicide of a 29-year-old woman in Weld County, was scheduled to continue next month with plans for a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Dyeing technology
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Indigo dyeing technology
- 14 of the Best Women’s Jeans For Fallon September 20, 2021 at 2:13 pm
If you're in the market for new denim, this your guide to the most versatile styles to go for—from boyfriend to flared to wide-leg and everything in between.
- Indigo Plantations and Science in Colonial Indiaon September 19, 2021 at 2:06 am
Only at the end of the First World War, when the industrial use of synthetic indigo for textile dyeing and printing became almost ... that has been published in recent years.' Madhumita Saha, ...
- Indigo Plantations and Science in Colonial Indiaon September 18, 2021 at 10:43 pm
When a cheaper and purer synthetic indigo was created in 1897, the planters and the colonial state established laboratories to find ways to cheapen the cost of the agricultural dye and improve its ...
- Indigo Dyeing: Better Color, Less Wateron September 17, 2021 at 11:00 am
Georgia's new indigo dyeing technology is sustainable, uses less water and has better color payoff than current dyeing tech.
- An eco-friendly method for dyeing jeanson September 15, 2021 at 4:58 am
Researchers in the US have developed new indigo dyeing technology that, they say, is an eco-friendly alternative to current methods. Dyeing denim jeans is one of the top sources of pollution within ...