A new way of making quantum computers trustworthy by letting quantum computers check each other

Multiple quantum computers of different technology platforms are verified against each other by performing random-looking computations that are related via a hidden graph structure.
(Credit: Ella Maru Studio)
Quantum computers become ever more powerful, but how can we be sure that the answers they return are accurate? A team of physicists from Vienna, Innsbruck, Oxford, and Singapore solves this problem by letting quantum computers check each other.
Quantum computers are advancing at a rapid pace and are already starting to push the limits of the world’s largest supercomputers. Yet, these devices are extremely sensitive to external influences and thus prone to errors which can change the result of the computation. This is particularly challenging for quantum computations that are beyond the reach of our trusted classical computers, where we can no longer independently verify the results through simulation. “In order to take full advantage of future quantum computers for critical calculations we need a way to ensure the output is correct, even if we cannot perform the calculation in question by other means,” says Chiara Greganti from the University of Vienna.
Let the quantum computers check each other
To address this challenge, the team developed and implemented a new cross-check procedure that allows the results of a calculation performed on one device to be verified through a related but fundamentally different calculation on another device. “We ask different quantum computers to perform different random-looking computations,” explains Martin Ringbauer from the University of Innsbruck. “What the quantum computers don’t know is that there is a hidden connection between the computations they are doing.” Using an alternative model of quantum computing that is built on graph structures, the team is able to generate many different computations from a common source. “While the results may appear random and the computations are different, there are certain outputs that must agree if the devices are working correctly.”
A simple and efficient technique
The team implemented their method on 5 current quantum computers using 4 distinct hardware technologies: superconducting circuits, trapped ions, photonics, and nuclear magnetic resonance. This goes to show that the method works on current hardware without any special requirements. The team also demonstrated that the technique could be used to check a single device against itself. Since the two computations are so different, the two results will only agree if they are also correct. Another key advantage of the new approach is that the researchers do not have to look at the full result of the computation, which can be very time consuming. “It is enough to check how often the different devices agree for the cases where they should, which can be done even for very large quantum computers”, says Tommaso Demarie from Entropica Labs in Singapore. With more and more quantum computers becoming available, this technique may be key to making sure they are doing what is advertised
Academia and industry joining forces
The research aiming to make quantum computers trustworthy is a joint effort of university researchers and quantum computing industry experts from multiple companies. “This close collaboration of academia and industry is what makes this paper unique from a sociological perspective”, shares Joe Fitzsimons from Horizon Quantum Computing in Singapore. “While there’s a progressive shift with some researchers moving to companies, they keep contributing to the common effort making quantum computing reliable and useful.”
Original Article: Researchers find a way to check that quantum computers return accurate answers
More from: University of Innsbruck | University of Vienna | University of Oxford | National University of Singapore
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Making quantum computers trustworthy
- Digital Brief: Big Tech, Big Lobbying, Ireland’s fine, politics-free Facebookon September 3, 2021 at 12:08 am
Welcome to EURACTIV’s Digital Brief, your weekly update on all things digital in the EU. You can subscribe to the newsletter here. “The Commission is open to meeting anyone who wishes to speak to us.
- Researchers find a way to check that quantum computers return accurate answerson September 2, 2021 at 8:39 am
Quantum computers are advancing at a rapid pace and are already starting to push the limits of the world's largest supercomputers. Yet, these devices are extremely sensitive to external influences and ...
- Can the new WHO hub in Berlin build trust for data sharing?on September 2, 2021 at 5:16 am
During the hub's launch, German health minister Jens Spahn had called on China to “finally become fully cooperative,” and be transparent to the international community in examining the origins of ...
- Japan sets up quantum computing committeeon September 1, 2021 at 10:15 pm
Japanese companies have set up the Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution: Q-STAR. Q-STAR will invite the participation of diverse industrie ...
- A quantum startup using synthetic diamonds to accelerate computing has raised $13 million in seed fundingon August 25, 2021 at 7:47 pm
Canberra-based computing science startup Quantum Brilliance has raised US$10 million (A$13m) in seed funding. The investment into the Australian-German full-stack quantum accelerator startup, which ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Making quantum computers trustworthy
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Quantum computers
- Talking to My Daughter Can Be Harder Than Learning Quantum Mechanicson September 3, 2021 at 6:08 am
If the quartz can’t scratch the specimen, it might be beryl or corundum, which are harder than quartz. Along with factors like color and crystalline structure, the hardness test can help you specify ...
- AMD boffins come up with better quantum computing architecture,on September 3, 2021 at 3:43 am
You have to teleport the quantum cats AMD boffins have filed a patent application that looks toward a more efficient and reliable quantum computing architecture, thanks to a conventional multi-SIMD ...
- Quantum computers compete against each otheron September 3, 2021 at 12:00 am
With their rapid development, quantum computers are already scratching the limits of the best supercomputers. However, with their high computing power, they are vulnerable to environmental influences ...
- Large-Scale Simulations Of The Brain May Need To Wait For Quantum Computerson September 2, 2021 at 5:22 pm
Why quantum computers, if successfully built, might be what neuroscientists need to carry out large multi-scale simulations of the brain. In fact, it will likely be impossible to do so without them, ...
- Will Quantum Computing Technology Be Small Enough To Fit Into Smartphones?on September 2, 2021 at 11:59 am
Engineers are eyeing a possible breakthrough in quantum computing. If all goes according to plan, computers that draw power from the quantum realm to perform their calculations may soon be small ...