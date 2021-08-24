Wave powered SeaRAY could soon power offshore industries

Andrew Simms helped build this field data acquisition system (known as MODAQ), which uses clean energy from ocean waves to collect and store data in the cloud.
Photo by Vern Slocum, NREL
Offshore industries, like marine research, fish farming, and mineral mining, often rely on big ships with large crews. Without clean energy to power these vessels, each trip out to sea and back to shore is not only expensive but also carbon intensive. You cannot charge that ship by plugging it into the ocean.
Or maybe you can.
An autonomous, wave-powered, renewable energy device—called the SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system (AOPS)—could power offshore work and help protect our oceans and climate, too. The SeaRAY AOPS not only makes and stores clean, carbon-free energy, but it also shares data with the offshore vehicles it powers. Designed by C-Power, the SeaRAY AOPS could provide clean energy for offshore activities, including aquaculture (like offshore fish farms), mining, oceanographic research, military missions, methane leak monitoring at underwater oil and gas wells, or even desalination for remote communities and natural disaster recovery.
“Anything you can think of,” said Andrew Simms, a research technician at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), “SeaRAY can power offshore.”
The global ocean economy is expected to double from $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030. Powering this economy with renewable energy is critical to protect these vast and vulnerable waters, which house about a million species, 17% of the world’s food supply, and 70% of its oxygen.
To prove the SeaRAY AOPS can help power this so-called blue economy, C-Power partnered with NREL and the U.S. Department of Energy Water Power Technologies Office to prep the device for its first open ocean trial.
“NREL has a critical role in this project,” said Reenst Lesemann, C-Power’s chief executive officer. “They’re not only helping provide the brains of the AOPS but also helping with testing and debugging the system before we get into the water.”
To make sure the SeaRAY AOPS is ready for a six-month oceanic trial at the U.S. Navy Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii, NREL researchers are simulating rolling ocean movements at the laboratory’s Flatirons Campus in Colorado. With NREL’s novel field data collection and control system, called Modular Ocean Data Acquisition (MODAQ), the team will check that SeaRAY AOPS can operate as intended while rocking with ocean waves.
“We’re treating this like a satellite,” Simms said. “Before we deploy, everything must be right to achieve successful power generation in Hawaii and elsewhere. We need to walk before we run.”
The SeaRAY AOPS can be smaller or larger to meet specific needs, generating between 100 watts and 20 kilowatts—enough energy to power anything from a seafloor data-gathering system to a medium-sized subsea vehicle or surface vessel. On the ocean’s surface, a wave energy converter captures and transforms wave motion into electricity, which is then stored on the SeaRAY and in a seafloor battery. At the same time, the SeaRAY collects, stores, and delivers data both from and to the device it powers and between the SeaRAY and its handlers on land.
“You can think about an AOPS as a charging station, a data server, and a cell tower out in the ocean,” Lesemann said.
In Hawaii, project partners, including Saab—a world leader in electric underwater robotics—the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and BioSonics, will pair the SeaRAY AOPS with their electronics, which collect data on methane and carbon levels, fish activity, and more. Normally, autonomous underwater vehicles like Saab’s need power from a topside ship that emits about 7,000 cars’ worth of carbon dioxide per year; the SeaRAY can prevent those emissions.
“With Saab,” Lesemann said, “we’re looking to show that you can avoid that carbon dioxide production and, at the same time, reduce costs and operational complexity while enabling autonomous operations that are not possible today.”
To send all that data back to those partners in real time, the SeaRAY AOPS needed a brain: MODAQ. Originally designed to standardize and increase the quality and breadth of field data collection, the first MODAQ could do basic data acquisition and condition monitoring (meaning that it kept track of how a wave energy device performed). SeaRAY’s fortified MODAQ is yet another acronym: a supervisory control and data acquisition, or SCADA, system. Now, the tool not only collects field data, but it also sends information to the cloud and connects to the web so customers can watch a live SeaRAY performance, receive data on how a device is functioning, or even control those functions from a desk halfway around the world.
“Our ultimate goal,” Simms said, “is to provide a fast, reliable, and robust data acquisition and control system that can upload, process, and display data to a client in near-real time.”
That is no easy feat. SeaRAY has about 70 sensors that collect massive amounts of data. To handle all that information, the team expanded their system, making it the largest, most complex MODAQ yet. Normally, that kind of development takes four years. The NREL team did it in one.
But before MODAQ goes underwater with SeaRAY, the team must protect it from a corrosive and violent ocean.
Out at sea, salt can decay exposed machinery, crashing waves can damage cables, and the conductive saltwater can cause something called galvanic corrosion; when two different metals are submerged in a conductive solution, one can deteriorate at a different rate than the other. “Everything needs to be splash-proof and saltwater-rated,” said Mark Murphy, an NREL research technician. And, to thwart galvanic corrosion, he continued, “we had to make sure we weren’t mixing and matching metals in the water.”
Open-ocean testing presents another challenge: constant, sometimes violent motion. To make sure the SeaRAY AOPS runs well even in turbulence, the NREL team attached it to a dynamometer, a machine typically used to test wind turbine generators. To put SeaRAY through the motions of the ocean, the NREL engineers designed an entirely new test rig—a hydraulic dynamometer—that better simulates rocking waves and currents. A hydraulic dynamometer, which uses fluids to power a motor and rock the SeaRAY, can switch direction much faster than an electric motor, which spins at great speeds but is not as nimble.
“With a hydraulic motor, there’s not nearly as much inertia, and you can change direction,” said Scott Lambert, a mechanical engineer at NREL who designed the new hydraulic dynamometer from scratch. “That’s important when you want to change direction constantly to simulate waves.”
SeaRAY’s wave energy converter uses two floats, one on each side, that roll with ocean waves and connect to a power-take-off system—a mechanical machine that transforms that motion into energy. That system then runs a generator. And that generator connects to batteries on the seafloor, a storage system that NREL Research Engineer Ismael Mendoza will also test out before the sea trial. “The first time the storage system and SeaRAY meet is in the ocean,” Mendoza said.
This fall, the SeaRAY team will pack their device into a standard shipping container and send it to Hawaii. There, a small boat will tow the technology to its ocean test site. This easy transport is purposeful; C-Power made sure its wave-powered device could be transported anywhere in the world with few logistical barriers and with minimal cost, crew, and carbon emissions.
Once the open ocean field test is complete, the MODAQ system will provide the C-Power team with data to further improve the SeaRAY device and make it even smaller, lighter, more efficient, and more adaptable for a wider range of applications.
“I think we did a good job,” Simms said. “We’re about to find out.”
Original Article: Wave-Powered SeaRAY Preps for Hawaii Trial
More from: National Renewable Energy Laboratory
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Autonomous offshore power system
- New Seafloor-Mapping Drones Aim to Accelerate Offshore Wind Energy Installationson August 23, 2021 at 11:44 am
The electric, autonomous submarines could reduce time to access marine surveys for wind energy by a factor of 10.
- Wave-powered SeaRAY preps for Hawaii trialon August 23, 2021 at 5:26 am
Offshore industries, like marine research, fish farming, and mineral mining, often rely on big ships with large crews. Without clean energy to power these vessels, each trip out to sea and back to ...
- Future subsea designs to better accommodate droneson August 20, 2021 at 7:28 am
Study explores improved subsea equipment designs to consider the advanced capabilities of autonomous subsea drones ...
- These electric submarines map the seafloor to make way for wind poweron August 19, 2021 at 8:41 am
A start-up called Bedrock has developed electric, autonomous submarines and software that map the seafloor to help identify sites that are suited for offshore wind farms. The U.S. has been a global ...
- Bedrock modernizes seafloor mapping with autonomous sub and cloud-based dataon August 19, 2021 at 6:01 am
The push for renewable energy has brought offshore wind power to the forefront of many an energy company’s agenda, and that means taking a very close look at the ocean floor where the installations ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Autonomous offshore power system
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wave energy generator
- It Came From the Sea–Renewable Energy, That Ison August 22, 2021 at 6:00 am
Companies and governments are counting on underwater turbines, submerged “wind” farms, and wave-riding electrical generators to use ocean turbulence to keep the lights on… Thirty feet (nine meters) ...
- Australian “dual turbine” wave power breakthrough promises to double efficiencyon August 18, 2021 at 12:27 am
The generator is placed inside a buoy above the ... of the key technical challenges that have been holding back the wave energy industry from large-scale deployment,” said lead researcher ...
- Turning the tide on wave energyon August 18, 2021 at 12:24 am
The prototype generator. Credit: RMIT University “Our prototype technology overcomes some of the key technical challenges that have been holding back the wave-energy industry from large-scale ...
- Counter-spinning turbine design draws double the energy from ocean waveson August 17, 2021 at 11:27 pm
Scientists at Australia's RMIT investigating the massive untapped potential of wave energy have come up with a novel design for a convertor they say operates with far greater efficiency than ...
- Astable Multivibrator Market to Grow at USD 2.0 Billion by 2025 at 7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)on August 16, 2021 at 11:32 am
Astable multivibrator is used in electronic circuits for multiple purposes, such as the wave generator and voltage-frequency converter ... Although the amplifier restores the lost energy when it ...