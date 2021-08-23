The Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) is a medical provider with multiple hospitals in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as clinics and facilities throughout Middle Tennessee
The Latest Bing News on:
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Research
- “Game-changing” antibody cocktail prevents COVID-19 in the chronically illon August 22, 2021 at 6:17 pm
A new monoclonal antibody treatment has been found to protect chronically ill adults from developing COVID-19. The Phase 3 trial results suggest the novel antibody cocktail, delivered by intramuscular ...
- Vanderbilt Kennedy Center Science Day call for abstracts closes Aug. 31on August 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm
The call for abstracts for the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s 2021 Virtual Science Day is now open through Tuesday, Aug. 31. Science Day promotes “centeredness” across Vanderbilt University and ...
- Dr. Jesse Goodman Discusses COVID-19 & Booster Shotson August 22, 2021 at 1:25 am
Georgetown University Medical Center's Dr. Jesse Goodman, former chief scientist at the FDA, discusses the latest on COVID-19 and the new recommendation for booster shots.
- COVID-19 antibody 'cocktail' protects chronically ill: studyon August 20, 2021 at 12:04 pm
A monoclonal antibody cocktail against the COVID-19 virus discovered at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and developed by AstraZeneca reduced the risk of symptoms in a study of immunocompromised ...
- Political and medical trust issues: Expert panel debates why some Americans doubt the COVID vaccineon August 20, 2021 at 7:46 am
National and local leaders who played key roles in the original rollout and current support of the COVID-19 vaccine came together for a panel, “Vaccine Hesitancy: The Politics of Public Health in ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Vanderbilt University Medical Center Discovery
- discovery+ to Stream New Limited Docuseries LAST CHANCE TRANSPLANTon August 16, 2021 at 12:04 pm
Every day, for people all over the U.S., the wait for a life-saving organ transplant is the difference between a renewed lease on life and death. From Executive Producer Robin Roberts, LAST CHANCE ...
- Discovery+ readies “Last Chance Transplant” docuserieson August 16, 2021 at 9:02 am
Non-fiction streaming service Discovery+ will premiere the medical documentary series Last Chance Transplant from executive producer Robin Roberts (Good Morning America) this September. Last Chance ...
- discovery+ to Stream Last Chance Transplant Docuserieson August 16, 2021 at 8:50 am
Last Chance Transplant, a new docuseries from executive producer Robin Roberts, is slated to premiere on discovery+ next month.
- Tucker named to provost’s leadership team; Sevilla begins tenure as vice provoston August 16, 2021 at 8:27 am
In addition, Alex Sevilla, vice provost for career advancement and engagement and Evans Family Executive Director of the Career Center ... time to join Vanderbilt University,” Sevilla said.
- Discovery Plus’ ‘Last Chance Transplant’ To Premiere In September (TV News Roundup)on August 16, 2021 at 7:00 am
Fox released a trailer for “Our Kind of People,” premiering on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper ...