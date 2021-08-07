Using the heart’s own energy to power a pacemaker

The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself, according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
CREDIT: Yi Zhiran
Method requires scavenging heart kinetic energy as a power source
The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself, according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
During the AIP Publishing Horizons — Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Yi Zhiran, from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, will present research on a way for a batteryless pacemaker to harvest kinetic energy from the heart to power the lifesaving device. The presentation, “Mechanism on Buckled Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting for Batteryless Heartworn Pacemaker,” will be available during the three-day conference.
Current cardiac pacemakers use a battery power supply and leads to keep hearts beating regularly. Yi and his group are investing batteryless powering and leadless pacing, but the challenge has been to obtain sufficient power by scavenging heart kinetic energy.
“If the practical force of the heart is 0.5 newtons, the output power should be about 192 microwatts,” Yi said. “Therefore, for the commercial pacemaker, just about no less than 10 microwatts is sufficient for its normal work.”
The energy is harvested by the buckling of the encapsulated structure of the pacemaker, creating buckled piezoelectric energy. This method of power supply varies greatly from current pacemaker designs.
“The key difference is the method of the power supply,” Yi said. “Current paradigm mainly relies on the battery, which limits the development of many implantable biomedical devices. But a batteryless pacemaker is feasible through using implantable energy harvesting technology, which provides a sustainable power supply method.”
Yi said the batteryless pacemaker is in the feasible verification phase. He said his group is working hard to overcome some drawbacks to the device, such as the long-term stability in vivo, the implanting method, and the integration between the rigid pacing chip and the flexible energy harvesting unit, before progressing to the next steps.
“The first research plan is to achieve the integration of the flexible pacing circuit and the energy harvesting unit. Then, we will carry out the verification of long-term stability in vivo.”
Original Article: Batteryless pacemaker could use heart’s energy for power
More from: Shanghai Jiao Tong University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Batteryless pacemaker
- Batteryless Cardiac Pacemaker That Can Harness Heart’s Kinetic Energyon August 4, 2021 at 11:37 pm
Researchers suggested a way to develop a batteryless cardiac pacemaker that can harness the heart's kinetic energy via piezotransducers.
- The future of pacemakers? Scientists are developing a battery-free pacing device that harvests energy from the heart itselfon August 4, 2021 at 9:51 am
Scientists are working on a pacemaker of the future that is battery-free and could be powered by the heart itself. Typical pacemakers consist of a pulse generator, which has a battery and a tiny ...
- Cardiac pacemaker could be powered by kinetic energy from the hearton August 4, 2021 at 9:27 am
The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself, according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
- Batteryless pacemaker association with heart's energyon August 4, 2021 at 8:29 am
The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University ...
- Batteryless pacemaker could use heart's energy for poweron August 4, 2021 at 6:20 am
The presentation, "Mechanism on Buckled Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting for Batteryless Heartworn Pacemaker," will be available during the three-day conference. Current cardiac pacemakers use a ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Batteryless pacemaker
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Energy harvesting
- Can Solar, Thermal, and RF Harvesting Ever Offer a Good Energy ROI?on August 5, 2021 at 3:21 pm
Some wearable manufacturers don't consider energy harvesting (of any sort) a good return on investment. In pursuit of self-powered wearables, EE researchers are looking to change that.
- Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regenerationon August 5, 2021 at 6:36 am
The report incorporates an outline and profound investigation of elements that are considered to have more noteworthy impact over the future course of the Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and ...
- Telink & Nowi Offer Energy Harvesting for TV RCUs To Meet Surging Product Demand for Environmentally-Conscious Customerson August 5, 2021 at 5:00 am
Telink is partnering with Nowi to meet the latest needs of the market by bringing to market solutions for Energy Autonomous TV Remote Controls Units.
- Cardiac pacemaker could be powered by kinetic energy from the hearton August 4, 2021 at 9:27 am
The cardiac pacemaker of the future could be powered by the heart itself, according to researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
- Device harvesting energy from the heart may be pacemaker of the futureon August 4, 2021 at 6:00 am
A life-saving device that piggybacks off the heart to generate energy - meaning a pacemaker battery would never have to be replaced - has been created by Shanghai Jiao Tong University scientists.