The University of Akron is a public research university in Akron, Ohio
- Polymer Scientist Helps Develop New Technique for Large-Scale Energy Storageon August 20, 2021 at 11:54 am
The sale of electric vehicles (EV's) has grown exponentially in the past few years as is the need for renewable energy sources to power them, such as solar and wind. There were nearly 1.8 million ...
- Polymer scientist helps develop new technique for large-scale energy storageon August 19, 2021 at 2:18 pm
That's where Dr. Yu Zhu, a professor in The University of Akron's School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, and his research team come in, by developing a more stable way to store this ...
- New method developed to solve plastics sustainability problemon August 17, 2021 at 5:14 pm
A research group is developing polymers that can be broken down into their constituent parts; thus, when the catalyst for depolymerization is absent or removed, the polymers will be highly stable and ...
- UA researchers solve engineering problem with help from Legoson August 16, 2021 at 9:30 am
Researchers at the University of Akron have studied the design of Legos and come up with a way to make strong aerogel structures.
- University of Toledo determines security clearance process too onerous to pursue grantson August 13, 2021 at 11:20 am
University of Toledo officials are backing away from plans to acquire security clearance to pursue government grants after the school's president determined the application process was too ...
- Jane Blasio, Hicks Baby & Investigator: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Knowon August 18, 2021 at 3:53 pm
She studied English and criminal justice at the University of Akron, according to her website ... which led her to the discovery that she and more than 200 other babies were illegally sold ...
- Adarus Black Named as Suspect in Na’Kia Crawford Shooting Death in Akronon August 18, 2021 at 3:37 pm
Wednesday evening, the investigation led to the discovery that the Black Chevy Camaro we broadcast had been abandoned in Cleveland. The vehicle was located and transported to the Akron Police ...
- Industry 4.0, sustainability drive rubber industry in coming decadeson August 18, 2021 at 8:22 am
president of tire testing and consulting firm GRP Dynamics L.L.C., and also an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Akron. "What if the tire fails? You will need to have ...
- Settlers, Liberty, and Empireon August 14, 2021 at 4:05 am
Elizabeth Mancke, University of Akron 'In this sophisticated intellectual history ... Alison LaCroix, Common-Place (common-place.org) 'The discovery at the heart of Settlers, Liberty, and Empire - and ...
