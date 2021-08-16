Training drones to fly around obstacles at high speeds

Aerospace engineers at MIT have devised an algorithm that helps drones find the fastest route around obstacles without crashing.
Image: MIT News with background figures courtesy of the researchers
New algorithm could enable fast, nimble drones for time-critical operations such as search and rescue
If you follow autonomous drone racing, you likely remember the crashes as much as the wins. In drone racing, teams compete to see which vehicle is better trained to fly fastest through an obstacle course. But the faster drones fly, the more unstable they become, and at high speeds their aerodynamics can be too complicated to predict. Crashes, therefore, are a common and often spectacular occurrence.
But if they can be pushed to be faster and more nimble, drones could be put to use in time-critical operations beyond the race course, for instance to search for survivors in a natural disaster.
Now, aerospace engineers at MIT have devised an algorithm that helps drones find the fastest route around obstacles without crashing. The new algorithm combines simulations of a drone flying through a virtual obstacle course with data from experiments of a real drone flying through the same course in a physical space.
The researchers found that a drone trained with their algorithm flew through a simple obstacle course up to 20 percent faster than a drone trained on conventional planning algorithms. Interestingly, the new algorithm didn’t always keep a drone ahead of its competitor throughout the course. In some cases, it chose to slow a drone down to handle a tricky curve, or save its energy in order to speed up and ultimately overtake its rival.
“At high speeds, there are intricate aerodynamics that are hard to simulate, so we use experiments in the real world to fill in those black holes to find, for instance, that it might be better to slow down first to be faster later,” says Ezra Tal, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. “It’s this holistic approach we use to see how we can make a trajectory overall as fast as possible.”
“These kinds of algorithms are a very valuable step toward enabling future drones that can navigate complex environments very fast,” adds Sertac Karaman, associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics and director of the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems at MIT. “We are really hoping to push the limits in a way that they can travel as fast as their physical limits will allow.”
Tal, Karaman, and MIT graduate student Gilhyun Ryou have published their results in the International Journal of Robotics Research.
Original Article: System trains drones to fly around obstacles at high speeds
More from: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Flying drones
- PG&E denies flying the drone that halted fight of Dixie Fireon August 16, 2021 at 1:44 pm
The drone grounded firefighting aircraft at the start of what is now the second largest wildfire in recorded state history.
- DJI’s tiny, affordable drone is officially coming to the USon August 16, 2021 at 11:47 am
The DJI Mini SE costs just $299 and comes in under the 250-gram weight that would require registration before flying.
- A Grom Drone and an Su-57: Russia's Answer to Loyal Wingmanon August 16, 2021 at 8:50 am
The Grom drone can deliver “precision strikes” against enemy infrastructure or high-value targets without putting its accompanying aircraft at risk. Fresh details have emerged concerning the new, next ...
- These 10 firms receive legal permission to fly Drones in Indiaon August 16, 2021 at 6:03 am
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to 10 organizations in different ...
- City Council to consider greater drone regulationon August 14, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Fort Wayne will likely soon have more areas where drone operators are required to notify city police before flying their machines. An amendment intro ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Flying drones
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Faster drones
- A new tuna robot could lead to more agile and efficient underwater droneson August 16, 2021 at 1:30 pm
University of Virginia researchers have derived a formula that allows a robot to speed up and slow down like a real fish..
- Has the evolution of the commercial drone industry created opportunities or cultivated misconceptions?on August 16, 2021 at 10:37 am
For a long time, excitement and potential drove the commercial drone industry in a way that could literally be calculated. Countless reports talked up the billions of dollars that commercial drone tec ...
- Army Testing Robotic, Drone-Launching Tank from Fast & Furious Fameon August 16, 2021 at 7:17 am
The Army plans to seek over $84 million to continue development. What’s better than an autonomous, 10-ton, diesel-electric tank that can hit off-road speeds of up to 25 mph? Probably one that also ...
- Lockheed Martin's Legion Pod Allows Drones to Track Targets Without Radaron August 16, 2021 at 5:41 am
Radar is crucial to know your location and that of your enemies. But radar jamming can make aerial vehicles go blind. Legion Pod can change that.
- Eye in the sky: Local police departments turn to drones for many useson August 16, 2021 at 4:33 am
Franklin, Sudbury, Milford, Millis and Westborough police all use drones for a variety of purposes to assist their communities.