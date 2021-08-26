The door is open for sustainable sodium ion batteries that rival today’s lithium ion technologies

Sustainable concept. Sodium is one of the most abundant and affordable metals in the world. Now researchers at Chalmers University of Technology present a concept that allows sodium-ion batteries to match the capacity of today’s lithium-ion batteries. Using a novel type of graphene, they stacked specially designed graphene sheets with molecules in between. The new material allows the sodium ions (in green) to efficiently store energy.?
Image: Marcus Folino and Yen Strandqvist/Chalmers University of Technology
In the search for sustainable energy storage, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology present a new concept to fabricate high-performance electrode materials for sodium batteries.
It is based on a novel type of graphene to store one of the world’s most common and cheap metal ions – sodium. The results show that the capacity can match today’s lithium-ion batteries.
?Even though lithium ions work well for energy storage, lithium is an expensive metal with concerns regarding its long-term supply and environmental issues.
Sodium, on the other hand, is an abundant low-cost metal, and a main ingredient in seawater (and in kitchen salt). This makes sodium-ion batteries an interesting and sustainable alternative for reducing our need for critical raw materials. However, one major challenge is to increase the capacity.
At the current level of performance, sodium-ion batteries cannot compete with lithium-ion cells. One limiting factor is the graphite, which is composed of stacked layers of graphene, and used as the anode in today’s lithium-ion batteries.
The ions intercalate in the graphite, which means that they can move in and out of the graphene layers and be stored for energy usage. Sodium ions are larger than lithium ions and interact differently. Therefore, they cannot be efficiently stored in the graphite structure. But the Chalmers researchers have come up with a novel way to solve this.
“We have added a molecule spacer on one side of the graphene layer. When the layers are stacked together, the molecule creates larger space between graphene sheets and provides an interaction point, which leads to a significantly higher capacity,” says researcher Jinhua Sun at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers and first author of the scientific paper, published in Science Advances.
Ten times the energy capacity of standard graphite
Typically, the capacity of sodium intercalation in standard graphite is about 35 milliampere hours per gram (mA h g-1). This is less than one tenth of the capacity for lithium-ion intercalation in graphite. With the novel graphene the specific capacity for sodium ions is 332 milliampere hours per gram – approaching the value for lithium in graphite. The results also showed full reversibility and high cycling stability.
“It was really exciting when we observed the sodium-ion intercalation with such high capacity. The research is still at an early stage, but the results are very promising. This shows that it’s possible to design graphene layers in an ordered structure that suits sodium-ions, making it comparable to graphite,” says Professor Aleksandar Matic at the Department of Physics at Chalmers.
“Divine” Janus graphene opens doors to sustainable batteries
The study was initiated by Vincenzo Palermo in his previous role as Vice-Director of the Graphene Flagship, a European Commission-funded project coordinated by Chalmers University of Technology.
The novel graphene has asymmetric chemical functionalisation on opposite faces and is therefore often called Janus graphene, after the two-faced ancient Roman God Janus – the God of new beginnings, associated with doors and gates, and the first steps of a journey. In this case the Janus graphene correlates well with the roman mythology, potentially opening doors to high-capacity sodium-ion batteries.
“Our Janus material is still far from industrial applications, but the new results show that we can engineer the ultrathin graphene sheets – and the tiny space in between them – for high-capacity energy storage. We are very happy to present a concept with cost-efficient, abundant and sustainable metals,” says Vincenzo Palermo, Affiliated Professor at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science at Chalmers.
Original Article: Janus graphene opens doors to sustainable sodium-ion batteries
More from: Chalmers University of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sodium ion batteries
- Chalmers team develops graphite-like anode for Na-ion batteries; Janus grapheneon August 26, 2021 at 1:21 am
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have developed a nanometric graphite-like anode for sodium ion (Na+ storage), formed by stacked graphene sheets functionalized only on one ...
- CATL goes all in on next-gen sodium-ion EV batterieson August 25, 2021 at 7:03 pm
Chinese battery maker CATL's quest to shift the electric vehicle market toward a sodium-ion cell received a boost from the central government on Wednesday, after the Ministry of Industry and ...
- Janus graphene opens doors to sustainable sodium-ion batterieson August 25, 2021 at 6:40 am
In the search for sustainable energy storage, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a new concept to fabricate high-performance electrode materials for sodium batteries. It ...
- Flexible Subscription Plans, Swappable Batteries Pushing Electric Scooter Rental Demand in India: VA-YU| Interviewon August 25, 2021 at 3:05 am
The fast growing electric vehicle market in India has seen some innovative startups offering user-friendly, technology driven solutions to end consumers.
- Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?on August 24, 2021 at 4:40 am
All three types of lithium-ion batteries currently used in electric cars - cylindrical, prismatic and pouch-type - are fundamentally the same in functionality ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sodium ion batteries
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable energy storage
- Enphase Energy And GRID Alternatives Renew Partnership Increasing Access To Solaron August 26, 2021 at 12:00 am
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that it has ...
- Locations For The Renewable Energy Industry: The Power Of Changeon August 25, 2021 at 1:46 pm
To meet consumer demand and the long-term goal of net-zero energy emissions by 2050, production of renewables must expand dramatically.
- US$150m equity investment raised by energy storage system integrator FlexGenon August 25, 2021 at 7:15 am
Alternative asset management group Apollo Global Management has secured a US$150 million investment into US energy storage technology provider and system integrator FlexGen Power Systems.
- Janus graphene opens doors to sustainable sodium-ion batterieson August 25, 2021 at 6:40 am
In the search for sustainable energy storage, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a new concept to fabricate high-performance electrode materials for sodium batteries. It ...
- Energy Vault Announces $100 Million Series C Fundingon August 25, 2021 at 5:07 am
Energy Vault (the "Company"), the creator of gravity-based, grid-scale energy storage solutions with its proprietary technology, today announced $100 million in Series C funding. The investment is ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sustainable energy storage