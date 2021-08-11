Reversing aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut

Researchers at APC Microbiome SFI Research Centre in UCC have discovered the potential to reverse aging in the brain
Pictured L-R are Dr. Thomaz Bastiaanssen, Professor John Cryan, Dr. Marcus
Boehme & Katherine Guzzetta. (Image credit: Clare Keogh)
Research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) SFI Research Centre at University College Cork (UCC) published today in the leading international scientific journal Nature Aging introduces a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.
As our population ages one of the key global challenges is to develop strategies to maintain healthy brain function. This ground-breaking research opens up a potentially new therapeutic avenues in the form of microbial-based interventions to slow down brain aging and associated cognitive problems.
The work was carried out by researchers in the Brain-Gut-Microbiota lab in APC led by Prof John F. Cryan, Vice President for Research & Innovation, University College Cork as well as a Principal Investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland an SFI Research Centre, based in in University College Cork and Teagasc Moorepark.
There is a growing appreciation of the importance of the microbes in the gut on all aspects of physiology and medicine. In this latest mouse study the authors show that by transplanting microbes from young into old animals they could rejuvenate aspects of brain and immune function.
Prof John F. Cryan, says “Previous research published by the APC and other groups internationally has shown that the gut microbiome plays a key role in aging and the aging process. This new research is a potential game changer , as we have established that the microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration. We also see evidence of improved learning ability and cognitive function”.
Although very exciting Cryan cautions that “it is still early days and much more work is needed to see how these findings could be translated in humans”.
APC Director Prof Paul Ross stated that “This research of Prof. Cryan and colleagues further demonstrates the importance of the gut microbiome in many aspects of health, and particularly across the brain/gut axis where brain functioning can be positively influenced. The study opens up possibilities in the future to modulate gut microbiota as a therapeutic target to influence brain health”.
The study was led by co-first authors Dr Marcus Boehme along with PhD student Katherine E. Guzzetta, and Dr Thomaz Bastiaanssen.
Original Article: Microbes turn back the clock as UCC research discovers their potential to reverse aging in the brain.
More from: University College Cork
Microbial-based interventions to slow down brain aging
Microbial-based interventions to slow down brain aging
Brain health
