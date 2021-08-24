Oklahoma State University (OSU) is a public land-grant research university in Stillwater, Oklahoma
The Latest Bing News on:
Oklahoma State University Research
- Oklahoma State University Announces Launch of Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Educationon August 24, 2021 at 6:32 am
From OSU DISCOVERY in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University announced today the creation of a new institute aimed at supporting aerospace industry growth in Oklahoma and beyond.
- NASA gets help from OSU with Venus researchon August 23, 2021 at 6:02 am
After almost 20 years studying Mars, experts say NASA is shifting its focus to our next door neighbors on the other side, Venus.
- 'They're a lot smarter than I realized': Oklahoma State students study the ways of black bearson August 23, 2021 at 3:01 am
Sue Fairbanks has been leading a team of graduate students for the past eight years studying the black bear population in eastern Oklahoma.
- OSU research has potential to save cattle industry millionson August 22, 2021 at 3:30 am
Oklahoma State University molecular biologists recently received a grant worth nearly $500,000 from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture for research that has the potential of saving the ...
- OSU joins international water security research efforton August 20, 2021 at 5:15 am
Ag Research scientists will participate in an international effort to address water security and resource management issues across the world.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Oklahoma State University Research
The Latest Bing News on:
Oklahoma State University Discovery
- Diné College the first tribal college to grant faculty status to their librarianson August 24, 2021 at 8:59 am
News Release Diné College Diné College has marked another “first” among tribal colleges by granting faculty status to their librarians. This is a common ...
- AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance planson August 24, 2021 at 6:41 am
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 plan to announce Tuesday that the three powerful leagues will form an alliance to work together on items such as football scheduling and college ...
- Oklahoma State University Announces Launch of Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Educationon August 24, 2021 at 6:32 am
From OSU DISCOVERY in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University announced today the creation of a new institute aimed at supporting aerospace industry growth in Oklahoma and beyond.
- Many Republicans Want Climate Change Erased From Curriculumon August 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University ... including proposals in Oklahoma, North Dakota and South Dakota — had language echoing model legislation of the ...
- OSU announces new Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research in Educationon August 19, 2021 at 12:23 pm
Staking a claim as a state leader in the aerospace industry, State University on Wednesday launched the Aerospace Institute for Research in Education.