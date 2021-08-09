Healing damage after a heart attack with a new spray?

via Phys.org
Heart attack, or myocardial infarction, is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Although modern surgical techniques, diagnostics and medications have greatly improved early survival from these events, many patients struggle with the long-term effects of permanently damaged tissue, and the 5-year mortality rate remains high.
Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a minimally invasive exosome spray that helped repair rat hearts after myocardial infarction.
Scientists have explored using stem cell therapy as a way to regrow tissue after a heart attack. But introducing stem cells directly to the heart can be risky because they could trigger an immune response or grow uncontrollably, resulting in a tumor. Therefore, researchers have tried injecting exosomes –– membrane-bound sacs containing proteins, lipids and nucleic acids secreted by stem cells –– into the heart, but they often break down before they can have therapeutic effects. Others have developed cardiac patches, or scaffolds that help implanted exosomes last longer, but they usually must be placed on the heart during open-chest surgery. Yafeng Zhou and colleagues wanted to develop an exosome solution that could be sprayed onto the heart through a tiny incision, avoiding major surgery.
The researchers mixed exosomes from mesenchymal stem cells with fibrinogen, a protein involved in blood clotting. They added this solution to a tiny, double-barreled syringe that contained a separate solution of another clotting protein called thrombin. When the team sprayed the solutions out of the syringe onto a rat’s heart through a small chest incision, the liquids mixed and formed an exosome-containing gel that stuck to the heart. A mini-endoscope, inserted through a second small incision, guided the spray needle. In rats that had recently had a heart attack, the exosome spray lasted longer, healed injuries better and boosted the expression of beneficial proteins more than heart-injected exosomes. In pigs, the spray caused less severe immune reactions and surgical stress than open-chest surgery. The spray is a promising strategy to deliver therapeutic exosomes for heart repair, the researchers say.
Original Article: New spray could someday help heal damage after a heart attack
More from: American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Exosome spray to repair hearts
- Changed Warning on Statins; Novel Anticoagulant Shines; Porous Clots in Strokeon July 20, 2021 at 11:31 am
(European Heart Journal) Early research on an exosome spray to the heart, a potential new avenue in cellular repair, was highlighted by the American Chemical Society. Preclinical data point to ...
- Therapeutic Exosome Spray May One Day Aid Heart Attack Recoveryon July 16, 2021 at 12:12 pm
When the flow of blood to the heart is blocked, heart cells don't get enough oxygen and begin to die; this is a heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction. Though there are some treatment ...
- Spray promises to fix damage incurred by heart attackon July 15, 2021 at 11:02 am
Researchers from the Department of Molecular Biomedical Sciences and Comparative Medicine Institute, North Carolina University have developed a spray to help heal the heart following myocardial ...
- New Spray Could Help Heal Post-heart Attack Damageon July 15, 2021 at 3:04 am
The spray is a promising strategy to deliver therapeutic exosomes for heart repair, the researchers say. Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple ...
- Minimally invasive exosome spray may help repair the heart after myocardial infarctionon July 14, 2021 at 4:50 pm
Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a minimally invasive exosome spray that helped repair rat hearts after myocardial infarction. Scientists have explored using stem cell therapy ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Exosome spray to repair hearts
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Heart attack treatment
- Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?on August 9, 2021 at 9:01 am
Have you ever seen actors having a heart attack in a movie? You’ve probably seen them clutch their chest, eyes rolling back, groaning in the severe pain before they collapse onto the floor. But the ...
- Spotting and hearing heart attacks before they strikeon August 9, 2021 at 8:24 am
If heart attacks blared a warning signal, patients would have a better chance of avoiding them. That's the idea behind a new imaging technique developed by a Spartan-led team of researchers.
- Deadly spider venom found to help prevent damage caused by heart attackson August 9, 2021 at 7:42 am
The Fraser Island funnel-web spider is considered by some to be the most dangerous spider in the world. A protein in its venom could save lives.
- Philip Morris' biopharma addiction ramps up, as its 'Beyond Nicotine' platform sees it snap up heart attack biotech OtiTopicon August 9, 2021 at 6:00 am
Philip Morris first starting selling tobacco products to the public all the way back in 1847, but, more than 170 years later, the company has read the tea leaves and seen the future is “smoke-free.” ...
- Future in-car biometrics could detect drunk-driving or a heart attackon August 9, 2021 at 5:27 am
US Politicans create a bill against drunk-driving using tech to disable the operation of cars of drunk-drivers.