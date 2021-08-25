Evoking a sense of touch through brain implant electrodes has the potential to help millions of people living with paralysis and neuropathy

In a clinical study, brain implanted stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) electrodes were used to evoke sensory percepts in the fingertips of participants.
The research, done at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, has the potential to help millions of people living with paralysis and neuropathy
In a first-in-human study, researchers at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research elicited the sense of touch through a minimally-invasive electrode brain implant. This research, published recently in Brain Stimulation, has the potential to help millions of people who live with paralysis and neuropathy.
Many illnesses and injuries, including stroke, diabetes or spinal cord injury, can produce loss of touch, which makes everyday movements difficult and takes an emotional toll on patients. Imagine not being able to feel a hot cup or the hand holding yours. Previously, through brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, researchers have been able to electrically stimulate certain (gyral) areas of the brain and restore some sensation to the hand. Through this new research, scientists have successfully shown that stimulation of harder to reach (sulcal) areas of the brain using stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) electrodes can evoke precise sensory percepts in the fingertips.
“From buttoning our shirts to holding a loved one’s hand, our sense of touch may be taken for granted until we lose it,” said the study’s co-principal investigator, Chad Bouton, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes. “These results show the ability to generate that sensation, even after it is lost, which may lead us to a clinical option in the future.”
Through a minimally invasive procedure led by neurosurgeon, associate professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes and co-principal investigator on the study, Ashesh Mehta, MD, two patients were implanted with the SEEG electrodes in the sulci (grooves) of the brain. While providing electrical stimulation the study participants reported feelings of “tingling” or “sensation of electricity” localized to the hand and fingertips.
Restoring function with bioelectronic medicine
The Feinstein Institutes is the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine, a field of research that combines molecular medicine, neuroscience and biomedical engineering to develop innovative therapies with the aim to treat diseases and conditions through targeted stimulation of nerves, including paralysis, arthritis, pulmonary hypertension and inflammatory bowel disease.
“Advances in artificial intelligence, brain electrodes and bioelectronic medicine hold significant promise for patients after spinal cord injury or stroke,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes. “This remarkable study indicates bioelectronic medicine and neurosurgery could restore functions previously lost in these conditions.”
To research the brain’s response, the same electrodes used for stimulation were also used to record neural signals during mechanical stimulation of the hand. This process has allowed researchers to deepen the current knowledge of neural circuitry involved in processing touch-related sensations in the human brain, noted Santosh Chandrasekaran, PhD, investigator in the study and co-lead author on the paper with colleague Stephan Bickel, MD, PhD, also an investigator in the published study.
Original Article: Researchers evoke sense of touch through brain implant electrodes
More from: Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bioelectronic medicine
- electroCore Announces New Reseller Agreement with Red One Medical Devices, LLC.on August 24, 2021 at 5:04 am
ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced a reseller agreement with Red One Medical Devices, LLC. (Red One).
- HMGB1 released from nociceptors mediates inflammationon August 23, 2021 at 5:16 am
In an effort to better understand inflammation within the body, researchers at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research—the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine—successfully ...
- Global Bioelectronic Medicine Market 2021 Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027on August 20, 2021 at 5:53 am
The latest market research report issues by MarketQuest.biz on Global Bioelectronic Medicine Market where the market analysis anticipates the market to witness significant development during the ...
- Feinstein Institutes Receives $1.3M NIH Bioelectronic Medicine Grant to Study Neuro-Immune Signalingon August 18, 2021 at 6:24 am
Eric H. Chang, assistant professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes holds up a miniature epi-fluorescence microscope. (Credit: The Feinstein Institutes for ...
- Feinstein Institutes Receives $1.3M NIH Bioelectronic Medicine Grant to Study Neuro-Immune Signalingon August 18, 2021 at 6:06 am
MANHASSET, N.Y., August 18, 2021--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine, has been awarded a multi-year $1.3 million grant ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Bioelectronic medicine
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Restoring a sense of touch
- New Brain Implant Restores Sense of Touch on Fingertipson August 24, 2021 at 1:19 pm
The first-in-human study of a small electrode brain implant successfully saw it give the sense of touch back to people living without it.
- Eureka! Brain implant creates feelings in the fingertipson August 24, 2021 at 7:30 am
An minimally invasive brain implant that elicits a sense of touch could lead to new ways of restoring motor function in people with paralysis.
- Restoring proprioception and motor control in diabetes, injury and neuropathy patientson August 23, 2021 at 5:37 am
Tapping deep within the brain, a team of researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has deciphered signals related to movement and touch.
- Researchers evoke sense of touch through brain implant electrodeson August 23, 2021 at 5:37 am
In a first-in-human study, researchers at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research elicited the sense of touch through a minimally-invasive electrode brain implant. This research, published ...
- Restoring a sense of belonging: The unsung importance of casual relationships for older adultson August 19, 2021 at 10:44 pm
Multiple studies have found that older adults with a broad array of “weak” as well as “close” ties enjoy better physical and psychological well-being and live longer than ...