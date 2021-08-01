Cars watching other cars to learn how to drive autonomously

The researchers’ self-driving neural network gets into very few accidents in their virtual town.
Self-driving cars are powered by machine learning algorithms that require vast amounts of driving data in order to function safely. But if self-driving cars could learn to drive in the same way that babies learn to walk – by watching others around them and trying to mimic certain movements – they would require far less data. Hariri Institute Junior Faculty Fellow Eshed Ohn-Bar, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, developed an efficient, safe, and collaborative paradigm for watching and predicting other cars’ actions to train autonomous vehicles.
Ohn-Bar and Jimuyang Zhang, a PhD student in electrical and computer engineering, presented their findings recently at the 2021 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR 2021).
The idea for the team’s training paradigm came from a desire to increase data-sharing and cooperation among researchers. Autonomous vehicles require many hours of driving data to learn how to drive safely, and some of the world’s largest car companies keep their vast data private to prevent competition. “There are a lot of autonomous driving companies and each company goes through the same process of taking cars, putting sensors on them, paying drivers to drive the vehicles, collecting data, and teaching the cars to drive,” said Ohn-Bar. Sharing driving data could help companies create safe autonomous vehicles faster, allowing everyone in society to benefit from the cooperation. Ohn-Bar highlights that no one company can solve this problem today on their own because current AI systems require so much data to work well. “Billions of miles are just a drop in an ocean of real-world events and diversity. Yet, a missing data sample could lead to unsafe behavior and a potential crash, and billions of miles are just a drop in an ocean of real-world events and diversity,” Ohn-Bar said.
The researchers’ proposed machine learning algorithm leverages data from other cars. The algorithm estimates the viewpoints and blind spots of other cars in the area to create a map that has a bird’s eye view of the surrounding environment. These maps help self-driving cars detect obstacles, like other cars or pedestrians, and can be used to understand how the other cars turn, negotiate, and yield without crashing into anything. A self-driving neural network is then trained by translating the actions of surrounding vehicles into the autonomous vehicle’s own frame of reference. These other cars may be human-driven vehicles without any sensors, or another company’s auto-piloted vehicles. Since observations from all of the surrounding cars in a scene are central to the algorithm’s training, this “learning by watching” paradigm encourages data sharing, and consequently safer autonomous vehicles.
Ohn-Bar and Zhang tested their self-driving cars in two virtual towns — one with straightforward turns and obstacles similar to their training environment, and another with unexpected twists like five-way intersections. In both scenarios, the researchers found that their self-driving neural network gets into very few accidents. With just one hour of driving data to train the machine learning algorithm, the autonomous vehicles arrived safely at their destinations 92 percent of the time. “While previous best methods required hours, we were surprised that our method could learn to drive safely with just ten minutes of driving data,” said Ohn-Bar.
While these results are promising, Ohn-Bar said that there are still several open challenges in dealing with intricate urban settings. “Accounting for drastically varying perspectives across the watched vehicles, noise and occlusion in sensor measurements, and various drivers is very difficult,” said Ohn-Bar.
The team’s paradigm for teaching autonomous vehicles how to self-drive could be used in other technologies as well. “This machine learning paradigm can be applied to many other systems,” said Ohn-Bar, “Delivery robots or even drones could all learn by watching other AI systems in their environment.”
Original Article: Cars that learn how to drive themselves by watching other cars
More from: Boston University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Training autonomous vehicles
- AI Self-Driving Cars Telling You To Keep Your Hands, Feet, And Head Inside The Vehicle At All Timeson August 1, 2021 at 7:30 am
For your safety, keep your hands, feet, and head within the vehicle at all times, which is equally important for riders of self-driving cars, so here's what needs to be done.
- Innovation at 180 mph, Clemson grad students changing future of autonomous vehicleson July 30, 2021 at 6:25 pm
PARTICULAR CAR ?IT’S A RACE CAR INNOVATNIO IN AUTONOMY AT 185 MILES PER HOUR BY PUSHINGHE T SPEED AT WHICH THESE VEHICLES CAN DRIVE AND WHICH TYHE NEED TO DRIVE AUTONOMOUSLY. WE ARE DEFINITELY PUSHING ...
- Autonomous vehicles learning to drive by mimicking otherson July 30, 2021 at 9:33 am
Self-driving cars are powered by machine learning algorithms that require vast amounts of driving data in order to function safely. But if self-driving cars could learn to drive in the same way that ...
- Researchers Working to Improve Autonomous Vehicle Driving Vision in the Rainon July 29, 2021 at 10:40 am
Researchers are studying ways to improve the vision of autonomous cars operating in bad weather conditions of rain, snow and fog.
- The Boring Company's Loop Drivers’s Training Script Is Very Tellingon July 28, 2021 at 11:22 pm
Of all the promises made by Elon Musk, one of the most frustrating must have been The Boring Company’s Loops. Still presented by the company as a revolution for traffic with autonomous cars driving at ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Training autonomous vehicles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Self-driving cars
- AI Self-Driving Cars Telling You To Keep Your Hands, Feet, And Head Inside The Vehicle At All Timeson August 1, 2021 at 7:30 am
For your safety, keep your hands, feet, and head within the vehicle at all times, which is equally important for riders of self-driving cars, so here's what needs to be done.
- Ultra-rare 2011 Saab 9-4X up for grabs on Cars & Bidson August 1, 2021 at 6:58 am
Saab's sad saga is full of might-have-beens and missed opportunities. As the 21st century dawned, it became clear that the Saab brand could not survive without an SUV in its lineup. In 2005, the 9-2X, ...
- Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 seasonon August 1, 2021 at 5:08 am
Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell admitted that “the car was driving me” in Hungary after failing to progress from Q1 for the first time in 2021.
- Tesla isn't the only car maker charging a monthly fee to unlock premium featureson July 30, 2021 at 8:51 am
Drivers may start paying for subscription services akin to Netflix as automakers develop more sophisticated and luxurious features for their cars.
- Self-Driving Cars Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Comeon July 30, 2021 at 6:49 am
Latest published market study on Global Self Driving Cars Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Self Driving Cars space as well as what our survey respondents all ...